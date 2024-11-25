Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Under Fire For Grooving To Taylor Swift During Montreal Protests: 'People Need To Realize...'

Justin Trudeau came under severe criticism in the wake of the unwarranted Montreal protests. He was criticized for attending Taylor Swift’s concert held in Toronto, Canada.

Prime Minister Trudeau came under fire for getting hyped up and busting his moves at the concert in Toronto at the same time while Montreal was engulfed in riots.

The Canada PM was spotted dancing actively and singing along during the pop star’s concert at the Rogers Centre when Swift's You Don't Own Me played. Meanwhile, in Montreal, pro-Palestine protests turned into mayhem. Some of the jarring videos from the scene depicted people wearing masks attacking car windows using hammers, while others showed cars being set on fire.

Soon after, Trudeau's photos and clips from the concert went viral, and critics on social media began questioning him for neglecting his responsibilities in the middle of a crisis. Some dismissed his appearance at the concert as creating an image of a bad leader and referred to the chaos as an expected outcome of his leadership.

In response, Trudeau spoke against the violence in a statement on Saturday where he decried acts of antisemitism, intimidation, and violence. He ascertained that the rioters involved would be held accountable.

While Trudeau could be seen dancing to warm up to the pre-show anthem, You Don’t Own Me, many Canadians felt that his energy should have been channeled toward stemming the riots. They were enraged by the PM exchanging friendship bracelets at Swift’s concert.

One X user wrote, “I'd say he looks like the biggest loser in the world. But right now Canadians are the biggest losers in the world because we have him "leading" our country.”

Another user wrote, “The people need to realize the government destruction is intentional.”

A number of high-profile celebrities have attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour shows around the world, and yesterday was one of the last of her iconic Eras tours. However, tons of controversy regarding the timing of Justin Trudeau’s participation in the event continues to appear on the internet as Canadians remain outraged.

