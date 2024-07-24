Where To Watch Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Online? Streaming Details Explored

Ape-themed blockbusters have been prominent this summer. The Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire started it, followed by Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, and Dev Patel’s Monkey Man. Out of all these movies, Kingdom of the Planet of Apes stood out. This film is set 300 years later than the Caesar trilogy and starts a new chapter in the saga. It follows Noa (Owen Teague) as he leaves his cocooned home behind him to find himself in an abandoned world full of decayed ruins, unyielding humans, and simian dictators.

Disney+ offers Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes

Despite difficult times for ticket sales, Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes has become a box office hit collecting over USD 400 million worldwide. Disney+ will be releasing the movie starting August 2nd.

Also directed by Wes Ball from The Maze Runner trilogy; this film will complete the entire Planet of the Apes anthology available on streaming library. Owen Teague, and Kevin Durand portray Proximus Caesar, Freya Allan acts as Mae while William H. Macy and Peter Macon also are featured.

A future for apes and humans

Apes rule with human beings lurking at dark corners as depicted in this movie. Noa, a young ape goes through events that shake up his faith in what used to be and force him into choices that will affect both species.

Additionally, its release on Disney+ may change plans for sequels. In case there is a large audience for the film on streaming platforms then the sequel could be greenlit.

Catch up on the entire saga

Hulu currently streams all nine prior films in the franchise hence one can relive them if interested. Oldies such as Planet of the Apes (1968) to recent ones like War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) are available at Hulu.

For those who have never seen any Planet Of The Apes movies or have been following the series for a long time, this is the perfect time to delve into their epic story.

