Netflix's Brand-New Superhero Series Becomes Fan-Favorite On The Streamer After Bridgerton

Fans are digging this fresh take on the superhero world!

Netflix's brand-new series Supacell premiered last week, and its popularity spread like wildfire since. The British show ranked second in the streamer’s popularity chart after Bridgerton. Could it eventually dethrone Shonda Rhimes’s hit period drama from the number one position? Let’s analyze the possibilities!

Netflix unveils viewing numbers of its most-watched titles

Earlier this week, Netflix unveiled the number of popular shows and films that have been shown. The most surprising of them all was Supacell, which nearly replaced Bridgerton season 3—one of the streamer’s most popular shows ever.

While the period romantic drama accumulated 6.6 million views in a week, Supacell, despite being a new show, garnered 6.4 million views. Could the show eventually replace Bridteon in the first place? It's highly likely!

Considering the large number of viewers who tuned in for the superhero show, its popularity will increase through word-of-mouth in the next couple of weeks. But only time will tell whether it will sustain its popularity or the hype will eventually die down.

Why did Supacell shoot to success?

It’s very rare for a brand-new series to gain a huge number of viewers this quickly—considering it’s neither a franchise nor a book adaptation. One of the main reasons this might have enticed people is the fresh take on the superhero world in complete disarray from the popular DC and Marvel universes.

Supacell is about a group of people in London who discover they have superpowers and then join forces to figure out why they’re being targeted by a secret organization. It’s refreshing to move away from the archetypal stories and explore different angles of the superhero world.

It’s not coincidental that some current popular titles are Prime Video's The Boys and Max's animated series Harley Quinn, which deviate from the stereotypical superhero tropes. Supacell explores each individual’s use or abuse of powers realistically, which might have struck a cord in the audience’s hearts.

The show is created by Rapman and features Tosin Cole, Eric Kofi Abrefa, Ghetts, Calvin Demba, Adebayo Adedayo, Josh Tedeku, Rayxia Ojo, and Nadine Mills.

Supacell is available to stream on Netflix!