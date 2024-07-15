Who Are Kevin Hart's Kids? Everything To Know About Comedian's Children

Kevin Hart surely does have a busy schedule when it comes to his comedy acts. However, he also happens to be a busy man when it comes to his family life. He has had two wives, with whom he shares his children. To know who are Kevin Hart’s children, keep on reading.

A lot of his fans know almost everything about his filmography, however, if you wish to know more about Kevin Hart and his family, this article will answer a lot of your questions that also includes information about Kevin Hart’s son and Kevin Hart’s daughter’s age.

If the question is how many kids Kevin Hart has, he has four children, namely, Heaven, Hendrix, Kenzo, and Kaori. Without further delay, let’s learn about Kevin Hart’s kids. But first, let’s get to know their mothers.

Who are the mothers of Kevin Hart's children?

Torrei Hart

Born on February 28, 1978, Torrei Hart was raised in southern New Jersey. She enrolled herself at the Community College of Philadelphia and this is where she met Kevin Hart. With time the two dropped out of college and went on to pursue their careers in the entertainment sector while also relocating to Los Angeles.

In 2003, Torrei became Kevin Hart’s wife and soon gave birth to two beautiful babies, Heaven and Hendrix.

She was seen in the national commercials for eBay and Toyota, while her early movie credits include Soul Plane. She had even starred in Nickelodeon's Parental Discretion.

In 2011, Kevin Hart filed for divorce from Torrei, citing irreconcilable differences. The actor also requested joint custody of their kids.

Now if you ask, is Kevin Hart married currently? Yes, he is.

Eniko Hart

Eniko and the Central Intelligence actor met in 2009. The couple dated for around seven years before they tied the knot in 2016. Kevin Hart and her family soon grew by two more cute little members.

Kevin Hart’s wife, Eniko gave birth to a son Kenzo, and a daughter Kaori, while also being the stepmom to Kevin’s two kids Hendrix and Heaven. With their time of love and hardships, the couple celebrated seven years of marriage in August 2023.

Who are Kevin Hart's kids?

Heaven Hart

Heaven Hart was born on March 22, 2005. The daughter wanted to follow in her dad’s footsteps, chasing her career in comedy, since the time she was just a kid. However, Kevin Hart has made a point that he will only let her be on stage when she turns 18.

However, as she has been patiently waiting for her career to fly, the oldest among Kevin Hart’s kids is known to sharpen her skills with the help of her dad.

While talking to PEOPLE Kevin Hart stated, “My daughter (Heaven) makes me laugh daily, because she thinks she's ultra cool.”

Kevin Hart helped his daughter pass the driving test in 2021. The actor then took to Instagram to celebrate this moment. Hart had posted a selfie along with Heaven with a caption, "My little girl is growing up."

Hendrix Hart

The second oldest among Kevin Hart’s kids happens to be Hendrix. He was born on November 8, 2007. To everyone’s intrigue, Hendrix even served as the best man at Kevin Hart’s wedding with Eniko, when he was only 8.

Among all the Kevin Hart’s children, the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor has often addressed Hendrix as his best friend.

In 2021, Kevin Hart and Hendrix attended a Los Angeles Lakers game. After the game was over, Kevin Hart’s son also received some grand presents from the NBA players.

He received sneakers as a gift from Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony. He also got a jersey from Anthony Davis.

Kenzo Hart

After marrying Eniko in 2016, another member joined the sweet league of Kevin Hart’s kids. The first child with Eniko that the Get Hard actor had is Kenzo Kash Hart.

He was born on November 21, 2017, following which the proud dad took to his social and announced the big news.

Posting his excitement on Twitter, Kevin Hart shared, "God is truly amazing … Kenzo Kash Hart was born at 1:45am. He is healthy & already smiling. Thank you all for your prayers!!!! We love & appreciate ya #Harts."

Later, in the year 2020, on his third birthday, Kenzo Kash Hart received a shout-out from his dad, as he shared some nicknames of Kenzo.

These shared names were, “Zo Aka Bear Aka Hot feet Aka Heavy head aka pitter pater aka prince Zo aka Little Burger King.” Last year, on Jan 29, Kenzo witnessed the intriguing game of Philadelphia Eagles with the Ride Along actor and his siblings, Heaven and Hendrix.

This game was against the San Francisco 49ers. In the social media photos that Hart had posted, Kenzo could be seen wearing a Reggie White jersey.

Kaori Hart

Kevin Hart’s family just keeps on growing with the youngest amongst Kevin Hart’s kids being Kaori Mai Hart. She is the second kid of Eniko and Kevin, who was born on September 29, 2020. When she was born, Eniko shared the news on her social media.

Joking about the birth of his fourth kid, the comedian, during his interview with Extra, said that he has seen what happens in the delivery room, and he is ready for the routine.

Hart further stated, "I'm taking the stuff out the doctor's hands — 'Give it to me, let me cut the umbilical cord. Put her under the heat lamp, I got it.' "

Kevin Hart is known for his amazing portrayal in films such as Man From Toronto and more. He recently signed a deal with Netflix, while coming up with two great films, Lift and Fatherhood.

