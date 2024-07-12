What Is Kevin Hart's Net Worth? Exploring The Comedian’s Wealth And Career Highlights

Kevin Hart owns all of our hearts. With his amazing on-stage delivery and fabulous on-screen performances, the comedian has managed to have us all stick to our seats. Still, the question remains: what is Kevin Hart’s net worth?

To figure that out, continue reading, as we will also discuss a lot about the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor. If you are a big fan of his work, we will also talk about how old comedian Kevin Hart is, while telling you how much Kevin Hart is worth.

He has won a number of stand-up comedy competitions and is globally known for his solid comedic reputation. So without further delay, let’s learn about Kevin Hart's net worth.

What is Kevin Hart's net worth?

Kevin Hart has made millions from his career in both the Hollywood film industry as well as from his comedy career. Besides that, he even has some other ventures such as grand investments and businesses.

All of this only adds up to his net worth. To answer your question, what is Kevin Hart’s net worth, here are the digits.

As per the website Celebrity Net Worth, Kevin Hart’s net worth is $450 million. The comedian happens to be one of the most highly-paid entertainers. The website also states that while he is touring, Hart typically earns $50 to $60 million.

Between the years 2015 to 2016, the Get Hard actor earned $90 million. This was the amount he made from touring, appearing in movies, his merchandise, as well as endorsements.

In the next yearly period, which was from 2017 to 2018, Hart earned $60 million and another $60 million from 2018 to 2019.

It is notable that the most important asset for the comedian is his majority stake in his media venture HeartBeat.

Talking about it, in May 2022, the company was valued at $650 million.

The early life of Kevin Hart

Kevin Darnell Hart, who was born in Philadelphia on July 6, 1979, is the son of the late Nancy Hart and his father, who has also passed away, Henry Robert Witherspoon.

While Nancy Hart died in 2007, Henry died in 2022. Kevin Hart has an older brother, Robert. Both brothers were raised by their mother, who worked for the University of Pennsylvania.

Nancy was a systems analyst in the Office of Student Registration and Financial Services. The actor graduated from George Washington High School while also attending the Community College of Philadelphia.

From the Community College of Philadelphia, Hart dropped out to move to New York City. After moving to the Big Apple, he shifted to the Boston area and worked as a shoe salesman.

When he was a teenager, he wanted to be a basketball player and participated in the La Salle basketball camp. This was also the camp in which Kobe Bryant had participated at the same time.

The career of Kevin Hart

While you ask how much Kevin Hart is worth, you should also learn how it all began. It was from The Laff House in Philadelphia, where the artist first performed. His days were struggling as Kevin Hart did not receive immediate success.

During the early days of his career, Hart tried to imitate famous comedians, ultimately getting booed off the stage. He soon found his act by talking about his insecurities and life experiences.

Later, he began touring in 2009, with the act called I'm a Grown Little Man. He then went on with Seriously Funny in 2010 and found his success. His 2011 and 2013 tours, titled Laugh at My Pain and Let Me Explain respectively, were also released as features in movie theaters.

This surely adds up to Kevin Hart's net worth as he earned over $15 million from the Laugh at My Pain tour itself.

Kevin Hart’s success

Talking about the comedian's success and the journey of Kevin Hart's net worth, he first grabbed attention with his appearance on Comedy Central. Here he performed his acts, I'm a Grown Little Man and Seriously Funny.

He then went on to simply follow the path of success with his roles in The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Soul Plane. He was also seen in Little Fockers.

The comedian has since appeared in many films as well as TV shows, such as Modern Family and more, while also managing his rigorous comedy tours.

In 2021, the Night School actor signed a deal with Netflix. Till now he has done two movies with the streamer, called Lift and Fatherhood.

Other ventures of Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart’s net worth gains a lot more traction with his ventures such as his underwear line that he launched in 2017 with Tommy John. He even launched a comedy streaming service in 2018, called Laugh Out Loud.

Besides this, the comedian-actor has also got endorsement deals and partnerships with brands such as Samsung, Wrangler, AT&T, Mountain Dew, and PokerStars.

Recently, in 2022, the artist even started his vegetarian restaurant, called Hart House.

Personal life of Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart was once married to Torrie Hart. Together they welcomed two children but separated in 2010. While the divorce was finalized in November 2011, Hart had requested joint custody of their daughter Heaven Leigh and son Hendrix.

He later married Eniko Parrish on August 13, 2016, and welcomed their son Kenzo Kash in November 2017.

Hart has admitted to cheating on Eniko while she was pregnant. However, the couple remained together and welcomed their daughter Kaori Mai in September 2020.

The actor also happens to be an avid poker player, which again adds up to Kevin Hart’s net worth. Until September 2020, the comedian had won $47,828 from poker.

Kevin Hart height

Coming to another important question you might have: How tall is Kevin Hart? He is 5 feet 4 inches tall.

Real estate owned by Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart bought a home in Tarzana, California, for $1.99 million in the year 2012. He later sold it in 2019 for $2.75 million. His primary residence happens to be a large mansion in Calabasas, California, that he bought for $1.35 million.

He had bought the 26-acre plot of undeveloped land in 2015. For the next two years, he planned a home on it. In 2021, Hart then bought the neighboring mansion in Calabasas for $7 million.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

