Who Are Mama June Shannon's Daughters? Here's All We Know About Them

TV personality Mama June Shannon is working on rebuilding her relationship with her children. Known from TLC's Toddlers & Tiaras, Mama June has four daughters: Jessica Chubbs Shannon, Lauryn Pumpkin Efrid, Alana Honey Boo Boo Thompson, and Anna Chickadee Cardwell, who passed away on December 9 after being diagnosed with adrenal carcinoma in January.

Alana and Shannon gained fame from Here Comes Honey Boo Boo (2012–2014), which ended due to Shannon's reported relationship with a convicted sex offender.

In 2017, Shannon starred in Mama June: From Not to Hot, later renamed Mama June: Road to Redemption, to rebuild her life. The show addressed her 2019 drug arrest and her loss of custody of Alana to Lauryn "Pumpkin" in April 2022.

Shannon praised Pumpkin in June 2022 for caring for Alana while she struggled. After rehab with Eugene Geno Doak, Shannon celebrated 16 months sober in June 2021. She married Justin Stroud in March 2022 and again in February 2023, with all her daughters attending.

In March 2023, Anna’s stage 4 adrenal carcinoma diagnosis made the family occasion more significant. Alana addressed the personal struggles of fame on Instagram. Shannon, promoting Mama June: Family Crisis, admitted that parenting involves mistakes.

Anna Cardwell, 29

Anna, nicknamed Chickadee, was Shannon's oldest daughter, born August 28, 1994. Her father was Shannon’s ex-boyfriend, David Dunn.

Anna’s relationship with Shannon was strained after she moved in with her grandmother in 2003, following abuse by Shannon's then-boyfriend, Mark McDaniel. They briefly reconciled before the show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

Anna had two daughters: Kaitlyn, born in 2012, and Kylee, born in 2015, with her ex-husband Michael Cardwell. In 2015, she sued Shannon for unpaid show appearances.

Anna worked at a car dealership and was diagnosed with Stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in early 2023. She passed away on December 10, 2023. Shannon and Alana paid tribute to her on Instagram.

Jessica Shannon, 27

Shannon's second oldest daughter, nicknamed Chubbs, was born on October 12, 1996, to June and her ex, Michael Anthony Ford, a convicted sex offender.

Jessica has appeared on the family’s reality shows and an episode of Steve Harvey's Family Feud. She graduated from Wilkinson County High School in 2015 and from college in May 2018, celebrating with a graduation photo on Instagram.

In February 2020, Jessica and Anna traveled to Beverly Hills for $80,000 worth of full-body makeovers, including liposuction and veneers. Jessica has shared her weight loss journey on Instagram, calling the experience life-changing and expressing how it helped her overcome years of self-consciousness.

Lauryn Efird, 24

June's third oldest daughter, nicknamed "Pumpkin," was born on January 7, 2000. Lauryn grew up believing her father was Mark McDaniel, a convicted child molester, but June later revealed that her biological father was Michael Anthony Ford.

Lauryn has appeared on all of the family’s reality shows, from Here Comes Honey Boo Boo to Mama June: Road to Redemption.

In December 2017, Lauryn and Joshua Efird welcomed their first child, daughter Ella Grace, and married the following year. They had a son, Bentley, in July 2021, and twins, Sylus and Stella, in May 2022. Lauryn’s baby shower reunited her with Shannon and her siblings for the first time in years.

In June 2022, Lauryn was granted full custody of her younger sister Alana, who had been living with her since 2019. Shannon was required to pay Lauryn USD 800 per month in child support until Alana turned 18. Lauryn found it challenging to adjust to being both a sister and a mother figure.

Lauryn has expressed a desire to repair her relationship with her mom and questioned the family’s reality TV presence amid Shannon’s struggles with addiction. In August 2024, Lauryn filed for divorce from Efird after six years, with joint custody of their four children.

Alana Shannon, 18

Shannon's youngest daughter, Alana, known as Honey Boo Boo, was born on August 28, 2005, to June and Mike Thompson. Alana gained fame on Toddlers & Tiaras and continued on reality shows like Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and Dancing with the Stars: Juniors.

In 2019, Alana moved in with her half-sister Lauryn, who has legal guardianship. Alana has discussed separating her public persona from her real self and expressed pride in overcoming challenges.

Alana is currently dating Dralin Carswell, despite public scrutiny about their age gap and interracial relationship. On February 28, 2023, Carswell was arrested for DUI and fleeing police, with Alana in the car.

