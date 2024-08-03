Mama June Shannon's Daughter Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird And Husband Josh Efird To Part Ways After 6 Years? All We Know About Divorce Filing

Mama June Shannon's daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird's marriage is coming to an end. On Aug. 1, the Mama June: Family Crisis star filed for divorce from her husband of six years, Josh Efird. In a settlement agreement obtained by PEOPLE, Lauryn indicated that the pair have been in a "bona fide state of separation" since July.

A representative for the Efirds declined to provide further comment when asked by PEOPLE. TMZ was the first to report the news. Lauryn, 24, and Josh, 28, share four children – Ella, 6, Bentley, 3, and 2-year-old twins Sylus and Stella – and have agreed to share joint legal and physical custody. According to the settlement agreement, they have a "parenting plan" they previously agreed upon. They also both waived the right to request child support.

Josh has been given 60 days to remove his belongings from the family's shared home in Georgia, as Lauryn will be taking over the property herself, per the documents. Lauryn has often praised her husband's skills as a father on social media. And while she has posted less and less this year, in a June 2022 post, she called Josh the "BEST father I've known."

"All my life I prayed God would send me someone I could have a family with and love forever and He sent me you. Thank you for being the best father to all of our babies including Alana," she wrote in the caption, referring to her younger sister, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson. "You’ve never failed to show up and show the kids what a real man is. I’ll forever be thankful for you. Me and the kids love you so very much.(red heart emojis)."

Lauryn and Josh's relationship has been featured on the ongoing season of WEtv's Mama June: Family Crisis. However, the latest installment has focused on how the family is grappling with the death of Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell in December. Anna had been diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma last year and died months later. She was 29.

In the July 12 episode of the show, Pumpkin admitted she's "still not okay" as she continues grieving the loss of her older sister. "Getting the call that her cremains are ready is like, what the f---. Life, I know, has to continue to move on, but I just hope this doesn't set me back, because I just got out of that funk," she said.

Lauryn's divorce comes amid her and her sisters' continued speculation about their mom's marriage. Mama June Shannon has been married to Justin Stroud for two years, but on an April episode of the show, Lauryn and Alana agreed that their mother's lies could make her marriage crumble. "I thought he was going to divorce her right then and there," Alana, 18, told her sister after the girls witnessed a heated fight between Mama June, 44, and Justin, 36, over Alana's Coogan account. "If she doesn't quit the f---ing lying and really get her f---ing life together, I'm telling you, Justin's gonna leave her."

