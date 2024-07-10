Marlon Wayans Seeks Joint Custody Of 18-Month-Old Daughter Amid Battle With Ex Brittany Moreland

Marlon Wayans is seeking joint custody of his 18-month-old daughter, Axl, with his ex, Brittany Moreland. This comes after Moreland filed for full custody, prompting Wayans to respond with his own request for shared parenting responsibilities as per PEOPLE.

Marlon Wayans legal battle for custody

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, Brittany Moreland filed a petition in March 2024 for full legal and physical custody of Axl. She asked that Wayans be granted visitation rights. However, on July 8, Wayans filed a legal document requesting joint legal and physical custody of Axl. He also requested joint payment of legal fees.

Wayans, known for his comedy and film roles, shared his desire to be an active parent in Axl's life. He stated in his filing that he wishes to share both the responsibilities and the joys of raising their daughter.

Marlon Wayans addressed the custody battle publicly

In a March interview with The Shade Room, Wayans spoke publicly about the custody battle. "All love, all God. The baby isn't a secret. The mama has been posted. But I chose to keep the baby's private life private," Wayans explained. He explained that he wanted to protect Axl from the negative aspects of social media. "Ain't nobody's business. Social media is toxic and dangerous, and I'd like to keep her peace," he said.

Wayans also expressed dissatisfaction with being referred to as a visitor in his daughter’s life. "Do you pay all that money per month and be called a 'visitor?' Do the math. This is delusional. I will let the lawyers and God do what they do," he said. "I'll be creating art from a broken heart. I got nothing but love. Even when it's bad, it's good...it's GOD."

Moreland's custody and child support requests

According to Moreland's court documents, Axl spends 95 percent of their time with him and 5 percent with the other parent. She has requested $2,000 per month from Wayans for child care so that she can continue to work. The request for child support has been a source of contention between the parents.

Wayans responded to Moreland's child support requests, telling The Shade Room that it's the classic case of a good, loving, responsible father paying over $18,000 per month for a one-year-old, and an entitled woman decides she wants more. He said that his mama would've gone insane for $2,000.

Marlon Wayans has two older children, Kai and Shawn, with his ex, Angela Zackery. Wayans and Zackery were in a relationship from 1992 until 2013. Wayans welcomed Axl and signed a voluntary declaration of parentage on December 13, 2022, one day after she was born.

The actor's love for his children has been clear throughout his career. Despite the ongoing legal battle, Wayans remains committed to ensuring that Axl receives the love and support she requires from both parents.

