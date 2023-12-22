Who had Suki Waterhouse dated in the past? Exploring her dating life and relationship amid her engagement with Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are one of the few Hollywood couples who have successfully managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye. Therefore, when Suki Waterhouse made a rather public announcement of her pregnancy, it turned heads.

The Daisy Jones and the Six alum announced her pregnancy when she took center stage in Mexico City for the Corona Capital 2023 Music Festival and showed off her baby bump for the first time. “I thought I’d wear something sparkly to distract you from something else I’ve got going on. I’m not sure it's working,” she said in front of an excited crowd while cradling her belly.

The songstress was later spotted sporting a big rock on her ring finger tactfully signaling her engagement to beau Robert Pattinson.

In the wake of her engagement and pregnancy announcement, we decided to look back at her dating history.

Here’s a timeline of Suki Waterhouse’s dating history which features A-listers like Bradley Cooper

Suki’s first recorded relationship was with Miles Kane

Suki Waterhouse dated British singer and songwriter Miles Kane between 2011 and 2013. Suki Waterhouse was also allegedly the muse for the singer’s 2013 album Don’t Forget Who You Are. The Last Shadow Puppet singer, however, revealed that he had predicted their breakup while composing music for the album.

“I fell in love for the first time making this album, but I fell out of love too,” he revealed to the Daily Star after his split with Waterhouse in 2013.

Advertisement

Suki Waterhouse found love again, this time with Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper was the leading man in Suki Waterhouse’s life between 2013 and 2015. The duo had a 17-year age gap, with Suki Waterhouse being 21 and Bradley Cooper being 37. Ironically, the same year Bradley Cooper started dating Suki Waterhouse, he had quashed rumors of dating Jennifer Lawrence, 22, saying he was old enough to be her dad.

Suki Waterhouse and Bradley Cooper’s short-lived romance ended in 2015.

She may or may not have dated James Marsden in 2015

Following her high-profile breakup with Bradley Cooper in 2015, Suki Waterhouse was spotted grabbing dinner with Enchanted actor James Marsden in Los Angeles but nothing materialized between them.

Suki Waterhouse was seen kissing her Bad Batch co-star Deigo Luna

Suki Waterhouse and Diego Luna first met on the sets of Bad Batch and their professional relationship quickly turned personal. They were spotted kissing on the streets in LA in 2015. Their two-year-long relationship yielded many outings together and a vacation to Mexico in 2017. The couple supposedly quit the same year, as Suki Waterhouse was spotted kissing her ex, Miles Kane, shortly after.

After a year of celibacy, Suki Waterhouse found the love of her life Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse and the Twilight star started dating in 2018 and the rest is history. The couple is all set to welcome their first child together and have reportedly gotten engaged. The couple is high on keeping their private lives under wraps. In 2019, Robert Pattinson told the Sunday Times, “If you let people in, it devalues what love is.

Advertisement

Before meeting Pattinson, Suki revealed on Driven Minds: A Type 7 Podcast that she had been celibate for a year.