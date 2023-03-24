Who is Aiden Fucci, a 16-year-old boy who stabbed Tristyn Bailey? Here's what we know about teen murder

Sentencing proceedings continued Wednesday in the case of Aiden Fucci, the 16-year-old who pleaded guilty last month to first-degree murder in the brutal stabbing death of 13-year-old classmate Tristyn Bailey in St. Johns County, Florida. Fucci admitted to stabbing Bailey 114 times in one of the most heinous acts of violence in recent memory. As the sentencing phase of the case begins, the family of Tristyn Bailey seeks justice for her senseless death.

The tragic case of Aiden Bailey shook the nation when evidence revealed that the 14-year-old had been stabbed a staggering 114 times on May 9, 2021. Subsequently, the perpetrator, then-14-year-old Tyler Fucci, was charged as an adult and pleaded guilty to a first-degree murder charge.Now, Judge R. Lee Smith must decide on a sentence for Fucci, from 40 years to life in prison. Sentencing hearings are estimated to continue throughout the week, with potentially dozens more people called to testify. This case has sparked national attention as it highlights the dire consequences of juvenile crime, as well as the importance of understanding the long-term repercussions of such actions.

Smith previously said he intends to decide on a sentence within a week.

"I'm not going to drag this out any longer than necessary," he said in February. "I don't want to go through a sentencing hearing and then say, ‘All right, now I'm going to take three more weeks."

What Happened that Night?

Fucci and Tristyn were last seen walking together in the Dubrin Crossing neighborhood after 1 a.m. on May 9, 2021. A missing-persons report was filed and tragically, Bailey's body was found later that day in nearby woods. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Bailey during this difficult time.

On Day 2 of the sentencing phase Wednesday, Bailey's family members bravely read victim impact statements, all wearing teal-colored clothing in remembrance of Tristyn. They recounted the heartbreaking day she went missing, the devastating discovery of her body, and how their lives have forever changed since. To honor Tristyn’s memory, Alexis Bailey began the day by dropping 114 teal-colored stones into a glass jar – one stone for each time Fucci had stabbed her younger sister. After each statement, a white stone was placed in the jar, each symbolizing a different sentiment for the family.