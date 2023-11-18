Who is Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ex-wife Maria Shriver? A closer look at the former California governor’s personal life

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's enduring connection, spanning nearly five decades, has been a captivating saga of love, family, and the complexities that life unfolds. The former first lady of California announced her separation from the bodybuilder champion after the news broke out of Schwarzenegger’s son with the housekeeper.

Who is Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ex-wife, Maria Shriver?

Maria Shriver, born on November 6, 1955, in Chicago, Illinois, is an American journalist, author, and a distinguished member of the Kennedy family. Her journalistic journey commenced at CBS station KYW-TV, where she briefly anchored the CBS Morning News before joining NBC News in 1986. Over the years, Shriver has contributed significantly to journalism, anchoring weekend editions of the Today Show and the NBC Nightly News. Her tenure at NBC also included serving as a correspondent, with a notable focus on political coverage.

As the executive producer of The Alzheimer's Project, Shriver earned recognition with two Emmy Awards and an Academy of Television Arts & Sciences award, highlighting her commitment to socially conscious television. In addition to her impactful career, Shriver assumed the role of the 35th First Lady of California from November 17, 2003, to January 3, 2011, alongside her husband, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

A throwback at Arnold Schwarzenegger’s separation from Maria Shriver

The narrative of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver took a significant turn in 2011, marking a chapter of transition and separation. After nearly 25 years of marriage, as retrieved via PEOPLE , the couple publicly declared their decision to part ways in a statement, expressing that it was a period of great personal and professional transition for both. The announcement came in 2011, revealing that they had mutually decided to separate while prioritizing their shared responsibility of parenting their four children.

The separation gained additional complexity when Arnold Schwarzenegger disclosed that he had fathered a child named Joseph Baena with the family's housekeeper, Mildred Baena. This revelation, made immediately after his term as California governor ended, led to Maria Shriver filing for divorce on July 1, 2011. The divorce proceedings unfolded over the years, and it was only on December 28, 2021, that the former couple officially concluded their divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Despite the challenges, the couple has shown resilience in maintaining family bonds, celebrating shared moments, and navigating the complexities of life.

