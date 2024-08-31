Who Is Dan Nigro? All We Know About Chappell Roan's Producer Who Is Also Associated With Olivia Rodrigo

Chappell Roan made headlines with her performance at Coachella 2024. The American singer and songwriter stands out in the world of music artists with respect to style, appearance, and her work. However, not many people know that the Good Luck, Babe singer had Dan Nigro by her side. The multi-talented instrumentalist and record producer is very good friends with Olivia Rodrigo and is her main producer too.

Daniel Leonard Nigro, popularly known as Dan Nigro is a reputed name in the music industry. The 42-year-old songwriter comes from a family of talented artists and was even a band member of As Tall As Lion. Dan was interested in music from a young age and as a young teenager, he formed a four-member band with his close friends that went on to become a local favorite.

Dan Nigro along with his band members signed their music contract with Islands Records and Triple Crown Records back in 2003. In 2004 they released their debut album Lafcadio. He came across Olivia Rodrigo, singing her unreleased song Happier on Instagram, and appreciated her songwriting style. He reached out to her in her DMs and the rest is history.

Dan Nigro has been closely associated with prominent names from the music industry including Carly Rae Jepsen, Kylie Minogue, Carolina Polacheck, Sky Ferreira, and Conan Gray.

The phenomenal success of singer and songwriter Chappel Roan has brought her into the limelight. The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess went on to fix a spot at the 8th position on Billboard’s Top Album chart, but this would have been incomplete without the talented record producer Dan Nigro.

During an interview with Fast Company in February 2024, Dan Nigro spoke about Chappell Roan and his collaboration with her. He further revealed that he was well aware of the fact that the 26-year-old singer was born to be a star. He said-

“Things take time. It’s a reminder that there’s patience involved in releasing music.”

While talking about meeting Roan in 2018, and their first writing session, he recalled-

“I was so convinced of [her success] for so long. It is still one of my favorite little combos of songwriting with anybody I’ve ever had in my life. I was just so enthralled [with] what she was creating and what she had to say.”

While talking about her relationship with Dan Nigro, Chappell Roan believes it is one of the best relationships she has ever had in the professional sphere of life. She said-

“I’ve been working with Dan for six years and it’s grown to such a lovely creative relationship and friendship,”

Meanwhile, Dan Nigro is currently working with both Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan and according to him, it's quite easy to collaborate with them as they are concept-driven artists and love experimenting with their work.

