‘I Love Her’: Chappell Roan Picks Her Favorites From Sabrina Carpenter’s Album Short N’ Sweet

Chappell Roan, a gifted vocalist known for Red Wine Supernova, has recently come out and praised Sabrina Carpenter. Roan, in a livestream, mentioned how she loves Carpenter's music, more so songs like Taste and Juno which she got off Carpenter's Short n’ Sweet album. Roan further added praise for Carpenter's work, “I just love her whole — her whole project is just so thought out and so genuine. I just really love it. She does an awesome job."

The respect is not one-sided. Carpenter has come out in support of Roan as well. In June, for instance, she performed Roan's song Good Luck, Babe! which Roan had released as a hit. Roan talked about how Carpenter invited her, what she did when she was a Carpenter, and how they were friends in real life. She also said that it is not an act for the cameras, they really are good friends. She has been just as obsessed with her, as everyone has.

Both artists have had a fantastic year. Carpenter had chart-topping achievements with the songs Espresso and Please Please Please which were both the number one song on the Billboard Global 200. These songs are from her sixth studio album, Short n’ Sweet. On the charts, Carpenter's songs occupy 2nd and 3rd places on the Billboard Hot 100, while Roan's song Good Luck, Babe! gained 21st place.

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, Roan's debut album, also enjoyed success by making it into the top 10 of the Billboard 200, a few months post-debut. Furthermore, with Roan and Carpenter working their way up the pop music food chain, both would still lend support towards one’s career advancement. Their passion for music and each other’s work of art is equally motivating.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Chappell Roan Calls Out 'Predatory Behavior' from Fans; Says 'Women Don’t Owe You Sh**'