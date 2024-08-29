Chappell Roan's Manager Reveals How They Are Jointly Working to Come Up With New Music After Good Luck, Babe's Success

The fans of Chappell Roan are going to be amazed as the highly acclaimed artist is soon going to come up with new music, the singer's manager has teased. Shedding light on the progress of the artist, the manager has stated that Roan is writing new music.

One of the most power-packed live performers, who gave us tracks such as Good Luck, Babe!, Pink Pony Club, Red Wine Supernova and more might be hitting the studios soon once she finishes her work on the latest tracks.

While talking to Music Business Worldwide, the manager of the My Kink Is Karma singer stated that Chappell Roan is busy giving her time to new songs. The manager also stated, “I do think that we’re likely going to embrace a very similar plan that we did for (Good Luck Babe),” while adding that once the artist is done writing new music the whole team behind her will put efforts to get that music out as soon as possible.

The manager also stated that this was the same strategy that they did for Good Luck Babe. Calling Chappell Roan an “album artist” the manager then went on to add that her fans too expect a big picture from her.

Further talking to the outlet, the manager stressed the fact that while the fans are hoping for another mind-blowing album with great tracks in it, the Love Me Anyway artist and her team “have a lot of insight into that sort of thing.”

Shedding light on how today's music industry works, the manager of The Rise and Fall of A Midwest Princess artist stated that sometimes having an album launched with lead-up singles can act as impactful planning.

Spilling the tea about what Chappell Roan feels at the moment, the manager then stated that she wants to be free so that she can work on new music while adding that to put out the music she needs time and when it's ready and Roan is excited about it, also being sure to give it out to her fans the music would be brought out.

A similar feeling the fans might hold, the manager added.

