Who Is Devin Strader In The Bachelorette? All About Jenn Tran's Suitor Trying To Win Her Heart

Jenn Tran is ready to be whisked away by the handsome men vying for her heart on The Bachelorette. After being eliminated in week seven of Joey Graziadei's Bachelor season, Jenn Tran now has a chance to find love on The Bachelorette's 21st season. Tran is going to see her 25 potential suitors, including Devin Strader, in Season 21's premiere.

While several amazing men are accompanying the 26-year-old on her quest to find love. There is one man in particular who has Bachelor Nation's attention, and he is Devin Strader. Just before The Bachelorette, the 28-year-old was busy advancing his profession. As The Bachelorette Season 21 is ready to begin, we're breaking down everything you need to know about Devin Starder.

ALSO READ: ‘Racism Still Exists’: Jenny Tran On Facing Criticism After She Was Announced As The First Asian Bachelorette

Meet The Bachelorette star Devin Strader

The 28-year-old The Bachelorette star Devin Starder currently resides in Houston, Texas. For his education, Starder graduated from Louisiana State University in 2019. Coming to his family, Starder expressed in his profile that his mother is his hero. He has a younger sibling. In a 2017 holiday post, she shared a snap with his sibling while partying in Sugar Land, Texas.

The Bachelorette star has interesting hobbies as well. He is an avid runner. According to his ABC bio, he once raced a 200-mile relay marathon with his friends. In 2023, Starder shared an Instagram video showing himself running while wearing a black helmet and sunglasses. In the caption, he wrote, "Texas Independence Relays: (8:48) Leg 1/3: 3.92m - 2 Bodies Acquired.”

Advertisement

Moving towards his professional life, according to his LinkedIn profile, he owns a freight company called F1 Freight Consultants. He founded his own company in 2023. Now let’s explore what he is looking for in a relationship. He is absolutely joining The Bachelorette for the correct reasons! In his bio that he wrote, he is husband material and dreams of surprising his partner with romantic gestures throughout their relationship. He hopes his future bride will be honest, kind, and someone who embraces his big personality. His match must be a dog lover! Strader has a puppy named Charlie.

How long does Devin Strader make into The Bachelorette?

Jenn Tran revealed during an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast that she is engaged. On the podcast, The Bachelorette revealed that she is engaged after finishing her season. She said, "I didn't know that once you get engaged, once you find love, you can't take a shot.”

Advertisement

While she did not reveal who she was engaged to, someone else did. Reality Steve did divulge which competitor she ended up with on Instagram. Spoiler Alert: It's Devin Strader! On May 31, 2024, reality Steve announced Tran’s finale spoilers on Instagram with a three-slide post. The blogs introduced the final two contenders, Marcus and Strader, before revealing that Strader was the season 21 winner.

Meanwhile, the fans can watch Season 21 of The Bachelorette on ABC. The show premiered on July 8, 2024.

ALSO READ: The Bachelors and The Bachelorettes: Which couples are still together in 2023?