‘It Is Unfortunate...’: Jenn Tran, First Asian To Lead The Bachelorette Opens Up About Lack Of Asian Men On Season 21

Jenn Tran created history by being the first Asian American woman on The Bachelorette season 21. Over the years, the franchise has been criticized for its lack of diversity. Tran revealed that the issue prevailed in the upcoming season 21, leaving her disappointed about the lack of Asian representation.

For the unversed, the show follows one eligible bachelorette’s quest to find love among a sea of charming suitors.

Jen Tran hoped for more diversity in The Bachelorette Season 21

In an interview with Glamour, the upcoming star of The Bachelorette Season 21—who was first introduced as a suitor on Joey Graziadei's turn on The Bachelor earlier this year—said she was disappointed with the lack of diversity.

"I can't really speak to the casting process and the decisions that were made, but it is unfortunate that there weren't a lot of Asian men this season," Tran said. However, she hopes that her presence and that of Thomas N. (another Asian contestant this season) will inspire other Asian men to seek the position.

"Asian men haven't always seen themselves in this position,” she said. Trans hopes Asian men realize they can be in that position if they wish to. “I'm hoping that it inspires them," she concluded.

The Bachelor franchise has been running successfully since its launch in 2002 but has often been criticized for lack of diversity. The show finally featured its first Black leads in Rachel Lindsay (The Bachelorette season 13) and Matt James (The Bachelor season 25).

Jen Tran bonded with an Asian contestant on the show

The key to Tran’s heart is understanding! The reality star told Glamour she felt a “special” connection with a fellow Asian contestant, with whom she bonded over their shared cultural history, family backgrounds, and adjustment as immigrants in America.

"That was a really special conversation for me because he really understood where I was coming from, and my family means everything to me,” she said.

As someone who is an immigrant himself, he understood the sacrifices and internal battles her parents faced to provide her with the life she had. “Being a child of immigrant parents is something that not everybody can understand," she added.

Tran teased the upcoming “dramatic” season and said that the journey turned out the way it should have. Although the ending was unexpected from her end, she was satisfied and happy with the way it ended.

“My family won't see it coming, and I don't think the viewers will see it coming too. I'm excited for it all to unfold," she added.

The Bachelorette season 21 will premiere on July 8.