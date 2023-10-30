Who is Dylan Meyer? 5 things to know about Kristen Stewart's screenwriter fiancée

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer have been together for more than two years, and they're now planning to get married. On November 2, 2021, Kristen told Howard Stern that they were engaged, and Dylan proposed.

About Dylan Meyer and Kristen Stewart

Their love story is a bit like a surprise. They first met six years before they started dating, on a movie set. They lost touch but then reconnected at a friend's birthday party. Kristen Stewart was so amazed by Dylan that she was ready to propose to her two years before it actually happened.

In July 2021, people started wondering if they were secretly married because they were seen wearing rings on their left ring fingers. But they never officially announced their engagement. In September 2021, they were seen together, showing that their relationship is still strong. Now, let's learn more about Dylan Meyer.

Five things to know about Dylan Meyer

Dylan Meyer is an actor and screenwriter

Dylan Meyer is both a writer and an actress. Kristen Stewart said they met on a movie set six years ago, although she didn't say which one. Dylan has worked on lots of movies and TV shows. She helped write and produce the Netflix movie XOXO in 2016, which had Sarah Hyland in it. She also wrote episodes for a sci-fi show called Miss 2059. Dylan wrote short films like Loose Ends in 2015 and Rock Bottom in 2019. She's even acted in short films like The Death and Return of Superman in 2011, Wrestling Isn't Wrestling in 2015, and Jem Reacts to the New Jem and the Holograms Trailer in 2015.

Kristen Stewart met Dylan Meyer six years ago

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer first met in 2013, although they didn't become a couple until later. They actually met on a movie set, but it wasn't until six years later that they reconnected at a friend's birthday party. Kristen was surprised they hadn't crossed paths before because they both lived in Los Angeles, but their lives had never overlapped. They found they had a lot in common, both being from L.A. and having similar childhood experiences. Kristen praised Dylan for her writing talent, describing her as brilliant.

Dylan Meyer announced their relationship in 2019

Dylan Meyer made their relationship with Kristen Stewart public in October 2019. Before that, there were rumors about their dating, which started in August 2019 when they were seen kissing in New York City. This happened just a month after Kristen was seen kissing her previous girlfriend, Stella Maxwell, in Italy. On October 27, 2019, Dylan posted a picture of them kissing on Instagram, making their relationship official for everyone to see.

Dylan is a cat and nature lover

On Dylan Meyer's Instagram, she loves sharing pictures of cats and nature. Besides her posts about Kristen Stewart, you'll see lots of photos of her cats. Dylan also shares outdoor pictures from Los Angeles.

Dylan Meyer proposed to Kristen Stewart

Dylan Meyer was the one who proposed to Kristen Stewart. In an interview with Howard Stern on November 2, 2021, Kristen explained that she didn't assume she would be the one to propose just because they are both women. They didn't think about traditional gender roles. Kristen even joked about wanting to propose herself. But in the end, it was Dylan who surprised her with a proposal, and Kristen found it very cute.

