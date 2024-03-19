Who Is Hannah Storm? All About ESPN Host As She Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Hannah Storm was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer during her routine mammogram screening. The ESPN host has now opened up about her shocking diagnosis despite having no family history, no pain, and no lump.

Storm advocates for women to have regular check-ups and prioritize health amid increasing cases of early diagnosis and breast cancer survivors.

Who is Hannah Storm?

Hannah Storm, 61, has hosted ESPN for over 15 years and is an award-winning sports journalist for ESPN’s SportsCentral channel. Storm has hosted many sports events, including Wimbledon, the U.S. Open, the NBA Finals, the New York Marathon, and the Super Bowl.

Apart from hosting gigs, she is also a published author who has written and produced two books: “Notre Dame Inspirations” and “Go Girl!: Raising Healthy, Confident and Successful Daughters through Sports.” The celebrated host is also known to be an advocate for children’s issues.

Breast cancer diagnosis

Strom received the most dreadful news on one of her regular mammogram checkups. The popular journalist shared that she had “dense” breasts that tend to have more tissues and less fat and required an ultrasound.

Advertisement

She received a call after her ultrasound. “They said, ‘We saw something, and we'd like to biopsy it. It's probably nothing. It's not a big deal. I kind of wish they hadn't said it's not a big deal,” Storm told People’s magazine.

Storm revealed that she was diagnosed with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), which is a non-invasive and stage zero breast cancer. “I just heard ‘breast cancer’ and I was shocked,” She recalled.

“I was so stunned. I've had yearly mammograms, and there was never anything, I have no family history. I had no pain. I had no lumps. I literally had nothing that would've indicated that I had breast cancer,” Storm added.

Storm’s successful treatment

Hannah successfully rode the cancer wave and cleared every cancerous cell. The host said that she was optimistic about her treatment as she knew the Cancer type going into the operation.

“Dr. Port called me immediately, and her first words were, ‘You're going to die of something. You are not going to die of this,’” Storm said. “She not only did my surgery but guided me through the entire process,” she added.

The sports journalist underwent a lumpectomy and received the good news a week later. “She's like, ‘Oh my gosh, it's clear. All the tissue around the cancerous tissue is all clear. We got everything. I knew it was great, but this is just the best possible news. I'm so excited, I'm so happy,’” Storm shared.

Working kept her going

Although the author was going through a tough time, she didn’t share it with any of her co-workers at ESPN. She kept working until a week before the operation and took a week off following the surgery.

Advertisement

Storm shared that working kept her going, “I felt blessed to be working, honestly. And I had the blessing of knowing that this was not fatal.” She admitted that work was the perfect distraction for her.

She also advocates focusing on health, “This is just to say how important it is to commit to your own health and get your lifesaving screening,” said a confidant Hannah Storm.