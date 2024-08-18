Who Is Jana Duggar's Husband Stephen Wissmann? All We Know About Him

Reality TV show 19 Kids and Counting star Jana Duggar tied the knot with Stephen Wissmann in a simple and elegant ceremony in Prairie Groves, Arkansas on August 15, 2024. Jana, 34, is the eldest daughter of the Duggar family.

In an interview with People magazine, Jana shared, “I think it is one of those things that all girls envision someday. For me, it felt like, ‘Okay, it’s never coming.’ But now it’s starting to sink in. Reality is starting to set in. And I’m like, ‘Wow, this truly is something that I’ve dreamed of.’ And just to see it coming about is incredible and kind of hard to believe. It’s a dream come true”.

The pair, who got engaged on June 15, exchanged traditional vows at The Grand at Willow Springs in front of 500 guests. Jessa Duggar Seewald, one of Nana's sisters, served as the maid of honor, while her sister-in-law, Abbie Duggar, and sisters Joy-Anna Forsyth, Johannah Duggar, Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Jordyn Duggar were bridesmaids.

In the same interview with People magazine Jana also shared that she knew Stephen was "the one" because of his "character.” She further added, "I think it's just been over time, his character, his coming back, still loving me no matter what. I know we have a big crazy family and [that requires] still kind of putting up with a lot of things. I'm like, my goodness, there are not too many people that do that. He must really, I guess, genuinely care about me.”

The couple had quite a lot of ups and downs in their relationship. Jana shared that they briefly dated and broke up years before their marriage, and then finally found their forever when they reconnected in early 2024.

Advertisement

Who is Jana Duggar's husband?

Like Jana, Stephen also grew up in a large family with 13 siblings in Milford, Neb.

Stephen Wissmann is part of a band, however, his band is quite a unique one, as his bandmates are none other than his family members. His parents Loren and Gloria formed the family band, The Wissmanns, after they married in 1980. This Christian/Gospel family band includes all of their 13 children. The family has been performing since 1999 and now sing at various events, including church services, festivals and Christian schools.

As per his bio on the Wissmann family website, Stephen is a private pilot who also enjoys making furnitures occasionally. Along with playing the guitar, mandolin and singing the lead and bass in his in his family band, he also plays an important part in the Wissmann family business as the Assistant Manager.

Just like Jana, Stephen too is very active in his church community and they both considered their faith to be a guiding force in their relationship. Stephen is also acts as member of the East Fairview Mennonite Church in Milford, Nebraska, within which he is a pastor and Bible study leader.

Advertisement

Jana and Stephen met each other through their families long before they dated. However, they weren't romantically involved in the beginning. It's only after they became in-laws, when Jana’s brother Jeremiah Duggar and Stephen's sister Hannah Wissman got married in 2022, love blossomed between the two.

Jana also revealead that she plans to move to Nebraska after her wedding, to live with Stephen, where they will begin their married life together.

Jana and her family came to limelight through the TLC reality show, 19 Kids and Counting, which showcased the daily lives of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and their 19 children, all with names starting with the letter ‘J’. The show aired in 2008 but was cancelled in 2015 due to various controversies.

ALSO READ: 'Just Been Over Time': Jana Duggar Reveals How She Knew Husband Stephen Wissmann Was Her Soulmate