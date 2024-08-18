'We've Been Fixing Up': Jana Duggar Reveals Move To Nebraska With Husband Stephen Wissman After Wedding

Jana Duggar, a former 19 Kids and Counting star, is preparing to start her married life with her husband Stephen Wissman in Nebraska, after getting married in Prairie Grove, Arkansas, on August 15. Jana wed Stephen, a close family friend, in front of 500 guests. Sisters Jessa, Joy-Anna, Johannah, Jinger and Jordyn Duggar served as bridesmaids, alongside sister-in-law Abbie.

“He has a little house we bought that we’ve been fixing up and getting pulled together, and so that’s been fun,” Duggar told People in an interview published Saturday, August 17. Nebraska is already the Wissmann’s home base. He is a pastor and bible study leader at East Fairview Mennonite Church in Milford, Nebraska.

Duggar and Wissmann first met in 2011 via their families, but it wasn’t until several years later that they started dating. In her interview with People, Duggar revealed they dated a few years ago before going their separate ways. Despite the breakup, the pair remained in touch and reconnected in the early months of 2024.

“It was like, ‘What are we doing? We still enjoy each other. We still really appreciate each other,’” she recalled. “I had been a slower mover on it, but just over time, his character, his coming back, still loving me no matter what. I know we have a big crazy family and still kind of putting up with a lot of things. I’m like, my goodness, there are not too many people that do that. He must really, genuinely care about me.”

Now newlyweds, the pair are cherishing every moment together as husband and wife and putting their long-distance dating days behind them. "Just doing life together with Stephen and being together," says Duggar. "It's been a challenge being long distance, so I think just being together, being able to just have someone that you do everyday life. It's a sweet time that I've hoped for and wanted for a while."

Duggar began her public life as a member of the family featured in the documentary 14 Children and Pregnant Again (2004), which talks about daily life of the family from the time they wake up to the time they go to sleep. The documentary aired on the Discovery Health Channel. Another documentary, Raising 16 Children was produced on the same channel in 2006, when Duggar's sister Johannah was born. This was followed by another feature, On the Road with 16 Children about a family cross-country trip.

Wissmann, a versatile individual with multiple talents, is the assistant manager of Wissmann Enterprises, Inc., a pilot, a furniture maker, and a fitness enthusiast. Aside from directing some of his family’s music arrangements, Stephen plays the mandolin and guitar, plus sings lead and bass. Stephen is a member of the East Fairview Mennonite Church in Milford, Nebraska. Within the congregation, he’s a pastor and bible study leader.

