Truly Inspiring Jennifer Hudson Weight Loss Secrets You Need to Know

According to research, about two-thirds of the adult population in the U.S. are overweight or obese. The study further states that 63% of Americans have genuinely tried to lose weight while 29% of them are currently trying to shed those extra pounds ( 1 ). Amongst one of these people is Jennifer Hudson, a famed American singer and actress, who rose to attention for her body transformation. But losing weight is a time-consuming process which depends upon various complex factors such as the quantity of food eaten, what food is eaten, and also the timing of those meals ( 2 ). So, how did Jennifer Hudson lose weight? Read on to find out as ahead, we have put together the ultimate edit of all the Jennifer Hudson weight loss secrets that made such a transformation possible.

Who Is Jennifer Hudson?

A renowned singer and actress, Jennifer Hudson came into prominence when she became a finalist in the third season of American Idol. Hudson is also best known for her role as Effie White in the movie Dreamgirls. For her performance in this film, she won a Golden Globe Award, an Academy Award, and a BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actress. She is also a Grammy Award winner for her self-titled album Jennifer Hudson. Apart from these accolades, the powerhouse singer is famous for her 80-pound weight loss journey, which took her from a size 16 to a size 6 in just a year.

Thinking about Jennifer Hudson weight loss secrets? From her diet plan, and workout routine, to weight loss tips — here’s everything you need to know.

What Are Jennifer Hudson’s Weight Loss Secrets?

The secret to Jennifer Hudson weight loss journey is that she enrolled herself in a weight loss program called Weight Watchers (WW). It's a simplified calorie-counting system that is created personally for you based on your height, weight, age, and gender. The program suggests that a calorie deficit is a healthy way to lose weight. This fact is also supported by research that states that fat loss and weight reduction are dependent on the number of calories eaten and their deficit value in the body ( 2 ), ( 3 ).

Further, in comparison to other weight loss programs, Weight Watchers (WW) has shown efficacy in achieving modest weight loss. It is also a cost-effective weight management program which helps sustain weight loss benefits beyond 12 months. In fact, clinicians may also suggest Weight Watchers (WW) to overweight or obese patients ( 1 ).

If, at this point, you are wondering what Jennifer Hudson Weight Watchers program was like, then read on to find out.

Jennifer Hudson’s Weight Loss Diet Plan

One of Jennifer Hudson weight loss secrets is that she religiously followed a diet plan that was devised by Weight Watchers (WW). Initially a junk food eater, later her weight loss diet plan was tailored to be all about mindful eating. Based on Hudson’s height and weight, a high-protein diet was suggested to her by the weight loss program.

Studies suggest that consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance may have positive effects on your body. It states that a high-protein diet reduces body weight, decreases fat mass, enhances body composition, and preserves fat-free mass in low and standard-calorie diets ( 2 ), ( 4 ). Here’s the Jennifer Hudson weight loss diet plan that she followed:

Breakfast: Fruit and yogurt / scrambled egg white / breakfast burrito

Lunch: Turkey sandwich / grilled chicken salad / shrimp and broccoli stir-fry

Snacks: Celery sticks / granola / fruits

Dinner: Sushi / stir-fry / tacos / sautéed collard greens

Desserts: A small piece of chocolate

The actress followed a diet that incorporated all essential nutrients without compromising on things that she enjoyed eating. The diet was all about being cautious and portion control. But studies suggest that making only dietary changes may not be enough to lose weight ( 5 ). So it's little surprise that Jennifer Hudson also followed a workout routine to expedite her weight loss journey.

Jennifer Hudson’s Workout Routine

According to research, a combination of physical activity and energy deficit is required to facilitate weight loss ( 5 ). Under Weight Watchers (WW), Jennifer Hudson trained five times a week with the famous celebrity trainer, Harley Pasternak. The Jennifer Hudson weight loss program included a mix of non-traditional exercises which made her feel active despite her busy schedule.

One of the biggest Jennifer Hudson weight loss secrets is that she followed a workout routine called Trilogy. It is a 15-minute exercise circuit which includes a combination of cardio and strength movements. According to studies, strength training might reduce fat weight, increase lean weight, and boost resting metabolic rate which leads to weight loss ( 6 ). Additionally, cardio has significant cardiovascular benefits and is considered to be an important inclusion in weight loss programs ( 7 ). Here's what the Jennifer Hudson weight loss Trilogy workout routine includes:

Sit-ups: 25 reps

Sit-ups are a simple and traditional exercise which helps in strengthening core muscles ( 8 ).

Squats: 25 reps

Squats are the most common form of exercise in the field of strength and conditioning. It may help in achieving optimal muscular development and stability ( 9 ).

Push-ups: 25 reps

Push-ups are an effective exercise which enhances fitness, including your upper body strength or endurance. It may also have an impact on your body mass ( 10 ).

You may follow this workout routine 5 times with a 1-minute break between each circuit. Once you have completed this, you may finish the entire routine by jumping rope for a few minutes.

Jennifer Hudson’s Tips on Weight Loss

Apart from a fixed diet and workout routine, the Jennifer Hudson weight loss plan also includes tips from the popular actress. Here are some weight loss tips inspired by her that you may follow:

Do not take your dietary changes too seriously in the beginning. Make sure that you ease into it over time and gradually start getting fixated on it.

Do not get intimidated by the food around you, especially when it is junk food. In an interview with Yahoo Style , Jennifer Hudson shared, "I throw the pancakes across the room! I don't let the food intimidate me. If it's too much, I just get rid of it. And I make sure I know what it is.” The actress follows this technique for overcoming food temptations.

, Jennifer Hudson shared, "I throw the pancakes across the room! I don't let the food intimidate me. If it's too much, I just get rid of it. And I make sure I know what it is.” The actress follows this technique for overcoming food temptations. The actress doesn’t like to work out much but prefers being active. For instance, she would walk up the stairs rather than take the elevator and walk the distance instead of driving. Hence, one of the ultimate Jennifer Hudson weight loss secrets is to find ways to be active.

Jennifer Hudson lays a lot of emphasis on portion control. "If you're on a strict diet that says you shouldn't have any carbs or this or that, your body won't function the way it should. I know now that I can eat anything I want and still lose or maintain my weight. It's about portions and balance,” she shared with Self magazine .

. Always remember the hard work you have invested in reaching your body goals and use it as a motivation in your weight loss journey.

Be mindful and cautious of what you are eating and putting in your body. In an interview with Lorraine , she shared, “I don't really have time to do much [working out], so I really just watch what I eat. I'm very careful and cautious of what I'm eating, so I just try to pace those meals throughout the day. Like, okay, eat here, don't eat here. When it's early in the morning, I say, okay, I would've been asleep, so I'm not going to eat. I'm very conscious of what I put in my body."

Conclusion

Renowned American actress and singer, Jennifer Hudson, awed the world when she lost weight and went from a size sixteen to a size six within a year. She did so by enrolling in a weight loss program called Weight Watchers (WW) which helped reach her body goals.

The program is a simplified calorie-counting system that was created especially for Hudson based on her height, weight, age, and gender. The combination of this energy deficit and a Trilogy workout routine is the ultimate Jennifer Hudson weight loss secret. She also consumes a high-protein diet which is proven to reduce body weight, decrease fat mass, enhance body composition, and preserve fat-free mass. This has enabled Jennifer Hudson to lose 80 pounds in a year and keep it off!

