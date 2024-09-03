Who Is Jennifer Meyer's Fiance, Geoffrey Ogunlesi? All We Know As Spider-Man Star Tobey Maguire’s Ex-Wife Gets Engaged

Jennifer Meyer, a celebrity jewelry designer and ex-wife of actor Tobey Maguire, recently announced her engagement to Geoffrey Ogunlesi. The exciting news has piqued people's interest in Ogunlesi, a name that, while less well-known than Meyer's, wields significant power in the business and entertainment world.

Jennifer Meyer announced the news of her engagement on Instagram on August 31, 2024. The post included a warm image of herself and Ogunlesi at a restaurant, with their table adorned with candles and pale pink flowers.

Meyer shared her joyous moment with a simple caption: "YES!!!" Meyer wore a chic black Miu Miu minidress in the photo, with a large diamond ring on her left hand. A black jewelry box was also visible on the table.

The couple has been together since the summer of 2023, and their first public appearance was at the Baby2Baby Gala in November of that year. The event marked their red carpet debut as a couple.

Geoffrey Ogunlesi is the son of Adebayo Ogunlesi, a Nigerian billionaire lawyer and investment banker. While his father has achieved success in finance and law, Geoffrey has established himself in the entertainment industry.

He is the founder and CEO of The Ogunlesi Group, which specializes in entertainment and music management. His roster of artists includes well-known names such as Young Thug, Charlieonna Friday, and Myles Frost.

Meyer's engagement announcement drew immediate attention from her celebrity friends, who flooded the comments section with congratulations. Celebrities including Jennifer Garner, Kate Hudson, Vanessa Bryant, Kelly Rowland, and Paris Hilton expressed their joy for the couple.

Bianca Gates, co-founder of the shoe brand Birdies, made a particularly special comment. She commented, “Wow!!! Huge congratulations!!!!! And that ring!!!?!? I wouldn’t expect anything less for the jewelry queen!”

Meyer previously married actor Tobey Maguire, who is best known for his role as Spider-Man. The couple married in 2007 and spent nearly a decade together before splitting in 2016. They have two children: daughter Ruby Sweetheart, 17, and son Otis Tobias, 15. The divorce was finalized in 2020.

Despite their divorce, Meyer and Maguire have maintained a close co-parenting relationship. Meyer has spoken fondly about Maguire, particularly on Father's Day in June 2024. She shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, honoring Maguire as a father. She captioned, “Happy Father’s Day to the greatest dad/X/bff!! T- don’t know what we did in this life to get so lucky with you!"

