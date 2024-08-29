Paris Hilton’s Message To Concerned Fans After Son Phoenix Spotted On Catamaran Without Life Jacket; ‘Like hawks’

Paris Hilton has responded to fan concerns about a video she posted showing her 19-month-old son, Phoenix, exploring a catamaran without a life jacket. The video, posted on August 28, shows Phoenix happily walking around the boat dressed in burgundy. Some viewers showed concern for his safety, prompting Hilton to offer reassurance.

In a TikTok video shared by Hilton, Phoenix can be seen exploring the Sunreef catamaran, looking happy as he navigates the boat. However, his lack of a life jacket caused concern among viewers.

"Momma, please have him wear a life jacket always on a boat!! Stuff happens. That's why they're called accidents. With love," one commenter added. Another added, "My anxiety not seeing him in a life jacket! Can never be too safe on the water!"

Hilton responded to these concerns by addressing her fans on August 29. She assured them that she and her husband, Carter Reum, were closely monitoring their son's behavior.

"Hey Mamma's, thank you for the advice & always caring about my #CutesieCrew," Hilton wrote. "It's a big boat & my husband and I are following him around everywhere & watching like hawks. My babies are my world."

In the video, Phoenix can be seen cheerfully exploring various parts of the catamaran. At one point, he steps down onto the boat's steps and moves to a net. Throughout the video, Phoenix can be seen smiling and enjoying himself. Hilton frequently shares photos of her children on social media; this outing was no exception. The video focuses on the family's enjoyment and Phoenix's curiosity.

In addition to Phoenix, Hilton and Reum have a 9-month-old daughter, London. Hilton frequently posts about her family, including glimpses of their vacations and daily lives. Earlier this month, she shared a carousel of photos featuring Phoenix and London with the caption, "#Chasin' brings me all the summer vacation vibes. Nothing like being in paradise with my #CutesieCrew."

Hilton's post about Phoenix's catamaran adventure is just one of the many moments she enjoys sharing with her followers. While some fans were initially concerned, Hilton's response shows that she values her children's safety and appreciates the caring advice of her supportive fans.

