Is Jimmy Kimmel Leaving His Late Night Talk Show Amid Son's Health Battle? Here's What Report Says

Jimmy Kimmel might be eyeing his exit from the famous Jimmy Kimmel Live! show. As per sources, the late-night host is planning to focus on his son Billy’s health and spend more time with family.

Kimmel recently opened up about the health struggles of his 7-year-old son.

Is Jimmy Kimmel planning an exit from stardom?

Jimmy Kimmel is widely appreciated for his witty humor and brilliant skills as a host. But with that, the man is also hugely valued for being a strong, supportive father.

As per a few insiders who spoke to Radar Online recently, the star host might be planning an exit from his acclaimed show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!

According to the source, Kimmel would walk away from the position of TV host when his contract ends in 2025 to spend more time with his family, which includes his son Billy and his wife Molly McNearney.

While McNearney also happens to be a big part of the stated show, being the co-head writer, she would bid farewell to the famed project as well. As per the insiders, “Jimmy and his wife are putting family above fame.”

The same source also mentioned that now that their financial ends are secured, both Kimmel and McNearney will “leave the limelight to focus on” Billy's health.

Advertisement

“Jimmy’s contract is up in 2025, and he has no plans to sign on again!” stated the insider.

However, Jimmy Kimmel's publicist has maintained that the host’s exit from the show is a “silly” topic, “especially given his son’s recent surgery.”

Meanwhile, another source told Perezhilton.com that they would continue to produce and develop shows behind the scenes; however, the couple will focus more on their kid's health and family.

About Jimmy Kimmel’s son Billy

It was in 2017 when Jimmy Kimmel first opened up about his son’s heart condition.

While talking about his son, Kimmel said that the doctors did an echocardiogram, which is a sonogram of the heart. He added that Billy was found to have been born with a heart condition. “Something called tetralogy of Fallot with pulmonary atresia,” Kimmel mentioned. While detailing the condition, he said that his son has a “hole in the wall between the left and right sides of his heart.”

Advertisement

The first time Billy went through open heart surgery was when he was just three days old, while the second was scheduled just a few months after that.

It was in May this year when Billy went through his third open heart surgery, as stated by Jimmy Kimmel in his Instagram post.

“This weekend, our boy Billy had his third (of three, we hope) open heart surgery,” Kimmel captioned a photo of Billy, smiling, on his social media.

ALSO READ: Jimmy Kimmel Shares Video Of An 'Omen' He Found In His Home After Son's Heart Surgery