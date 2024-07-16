Who Stars In Captain America: Brave New World? Main Cast List Explored

As part of the first teaser trailer and poster, Marvel Studios introduced Red Hulk and Giancarlo Esposito as mystery villains in Captain America: Brave New World. Brave New World is the fourth installment in the MCU's Captain America franchise and the first since Chris Evans' beloved Steve Rogers stepped down in Avengers: Endgame. In the upcoming blockbuster, Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson takes on the role of Captain America, formerly The Falcon.

A release date of February 14, 2025, has been set for the film. Produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, the film is directed by Julius Onah. Executive producers are Louis D'Esposito and Charles Newirth. Find out which characters will reprise their roles from previous MCU movies and which ones will be new to Brave New World.

Anthony Mackie Is Sam Wilson (Captain America)

After Steve Rogers passed on the shield in Avengers: Endgame, Anthony Mackie will play Sam Wilson, who's the new Captain America and the former Falcon. In 2021, Mackie made his debut as Captain America in Marvel's Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Harrison Ford Is Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross (Red Hulk)

The veteran actor Harrison Ford debuts as U.S. President Thaddeus Ross in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was the late William Hurt who previously played the character in five MCU movies between 2008 and 2021. It was, however, revealed in the teaser trailer that Ford would not only portray Ross but also morph into Red Hulk.

About Red Hulk, well, it is the superhero alter ego of Thaddeus Ross. Ross was transformed into the Red Hulk using radiation siphoned from the Hulk, according to Marvel.com. His true identity was revealed only after he was attacked a second time by the Red She-Hulk.

It is reported that the Red Hulk has superhuman strength (lifting 100 tons), stamina, and durability, as well as the ability to regenerate from serious injuries within minutes, according to Marvel.com. Reports suggest that if Red Hulk becomes angry, he generates intense heat. This heat is strong enough to melt Spider-Man's webbing and turn sand into glass. Additionally, the Red Hulk is capable of absorbing energies, including gamma radiation and even Norrin Radd, AKA Silver Surfer's Power Cosmic.

Giancarlo Esposito Is An Undisclosed Villain, probably G.W. Bridge

It was also revealed in the trailer that Giancarlo Esposito will play a mystery villain in the film. Esposito's role in the movie has not been revealed by Marvel Studios. Nevertheless, CBR reports that he was cast as George Washington "G.W." Bridge.

First appearing in X-Force, G.W. Bridge is a creation of Fabian Nicieza and Rob Liefeld. He is a former mercenary and high-ranking agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. G.W. Bridge does not have superhero powers, but he is trained in hand-to-hand combat and firearms usage.

"In my other life, I'm a real bada**, and you've seen me play a little bit of that intellectually as Gus Fring, but when you see me in the MCU, you're going to see a badass, and I'm excited for that," he told Deadline in an interview.

Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns (The Leader)

Tim Blake Nelson first portrayed Samuel Sterns (aka Leader) in The Incredible Hulk. Sixteen years later, he'll return to the role in Captain America: Brave New World. Sterns worked with Bruce Banner to develop a cure for the Hulk. When Banner's blood drips into Stern's head wound, he gains superhuman intellect rather than superhuman strength.

Nelson spoke with ScreenRant about returning to the MCU. "I'm heading to Atlanta tomorrow to continue working on that. "It has been very exciting to bring back a character from 16 years ago and imagine how he has evolved with me over the years," he said.

Danny Ramirez Is Joaquin Torres (Falcon)

Danny Ramirez will reprise his role as Joaquin Torres from Marvel's The Falcon & the Winter Soldier in Brave New World. In addition to being a former US Air Force lieutenant and intelligence officer, Torres is also a close friend of Sam Wilson, from whom he adopted the superhero alter ego Falcon.

Shira Haas Is Ruth Bat-Seraph

A former Black Widow, Ruth Bat-Seraph, will be portrayed by Shira Haas in Brave New World. Currently, Ruth holds a high-ranking position in the US government and has the trust of President Ross. The Incredible Hulk introduced Sabra to comics in the early 1980s.

In light of the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, her character's announcement sparked controversy. In 2022, Variety confirmed that Marvel will pivot away from Ruth's backstory. Carl Lumbly will play Isaiah Bradley, Liv Tyler will play scientist Betty Ross, and Xosha Roquemore will play Xosha Roquemore.

