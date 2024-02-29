Who is Joyce Lapinsky? Everything You Need to Know About Richard Lewis' Wife

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The entertainment world was struck with a saddening news on Tuesday night. It had lost its comedian Richard Lewis, who left his wife, Joyce Lapinsky behind, who also was his partner for a really long time.

Let's get to know the person who was Lewis’ heart's desire through his fame, struggle, and other days of shine and cloud.

Everything to know about Richard Lewis' Wife Joyce Lapinsky

Joyce Lapinsky is known for her work with the Curb Your Enthusiasm star in several movies. She has been the producer for House of a Lifetime: Richar Lewis, Idiots and Armadilos as well as for Robert Schimmel: Unprotected.

The couple first met in the late 1990s at a party that was thrown to celebrate Ringo Starr's album release.

According to the Anything but Love star, it was Lapinsky who approached him at this party. During their talk, Richard Lewis thought her to be a 33-year-old Italian.

Clarifying his doubt the Idiots and Armadillos producer said, 'Let's nip this in the bud. I'm 42. I’m a Jew from Minnesota. So if that bugs you…,’ stated the comedian during an interview with Paul Freeman in 2010.

Speaking more about his interest in Lapinsky, Richard stated one of his friends was trying to fix the couple during the shooting of Anything But Love, and before they met at the album launch.

This was when Lapinsky said "'No, he's crazy. I'm not going out with him.'"

After dating for seven years, the couple got engaged in the year 2004, and a year later they got married. Richard Lewis and Joyce Lapinsky were married for almost two decades. However, they didn't have any kids.

Despite not having the beautiful experience of becoming parents, both Joyce and her late husband loved each other till last.

Joyce Lapinksy on Richard Lewis’ Death

The one most loved comedian died on 27 February 2024. Richard Lewis was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and died because of a heart attack. The Wrong Guys actor revealed about his diagnosis in April 2023.

His widowed wife released a statement upon the tragic loss through Lewis’ publicist Jeff Abraham. As per Deadline , the statement read, “His wife, Joyce Lapinsky, thanks everyone for all the love, friendship and support and asks for privacy at this time.”

The Once Upon a Crime actor made his debut in the 1979 NBC special film called Diary of a Young Comic. The movie was just a 90-minute flick and was aired in the exact same slot as that of Saturday Night Live.

