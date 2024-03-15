Who Is Kate Middleton’s Sister Pippa Middleton? Know More About Her As Prince William Attends Her Ex’s Funeral

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

Prince William attended the private funeral service of his cousin, Lady Gabriella Kingston’s husband, Thomas Kingston, on Tuesday without his wife Kate Middleton. The royal family came together to honor Kingston, who passed away on February 25, 2024, at the age of 45. Over 100 friends and family members gathered for the private service at the Chapel Royal in St. James’ Palace in London.

King Charles remained absent, maintaining a lower profile as he was undergoing treatment for cancer. Similarly, Queen Camilla was not present, as she had prior commitments to host a reception at Buckingham Palace.

Before his marriage to Lady Gabriella, Kingston had a romantic involvement with Pippa Middleton, the younger sister of Kate Middleton, who is now married to James Matthews. Although their relationship ended in 2011, they remained friends over the years. Let's explore more about Pipa Middleton in detail.

Who was Pipa Middleton?

Pippa Middleton Matthews, the younger sister of Catherine, Princess of Wales, gained prominence as the maid of honor at her sister's royal wedding to Prince William in 2011. Her form-fitting Alexander McQueen bridesmaid dress became a sensation, propelling her into the public eye. Beyond her role in the royal family, Pippa is known for her marriage to billionaire hedge fund manager James Matthews, whom she married in 2017. Together, they have three children: Arthur, Grace, and Rose. Their wedding was attended by members of the royal family, including Kate's children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. She has shared insights into her experiences with pregnancy and motherhood through her writing and public appearances.

Advertisement

How did Thomas Kingston die?

Two days following his passing on February 25, 2024, in Gloucestershire, a palace spokesperson issued a statement announcing that King Charles and Queen Camilla were informed of Thomas Kingston's death and extended their heartfelt condolences to his family.

"The King and The Queen have been made aware of Thomas’s passing and stand alongside Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, as well as all who knew him, in mourning the loss of a beloved family member. Their Majesties particularly convey their deepest sympathies and prayers to Gabriella and the entire Kingston family," the statement read.

Three days later, the cause of Kingston’s death was determined to be a traumatic head wound. The senior coroner for Gloucestershire, Katy Skerrett, revealed that Kingston had lunch with his parents before his father took their dogs for a walk. Upon his return, Kingston was not found in the house, as reported by The Telegraph.

Kingston was discovered deceased by suicide at his parents' residence in the Cotswolds. Sky News correspondent Dan Whitehead, on X (formerly Twitter), posted that Kingston "was found in a locked out building with a catastrophic head injury—a gun was found at the scene."

William’s attendance at the funeral service coincides with a wave of negative publicity following the release of a photo by the Prince and Princess of Wales, which was subsequently disclosed to be extensively altered.

The image surfaced over two months after Middleton's abdominal surgery, during which time she had withdrawn from public view. Subsequently, several photo agencies issued a "kill notice" for the "manipulated" image.

In response, Middleton promptly apologized for any "confusion" resulting from her amateur "editing experiment."

ALSO READ: Prince William And Prince Harry To Be At The Same Event But Won’t Meet? Here’s What We Know