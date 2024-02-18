Sir Ian McKellen has recently parted ways with his boyfriend, Oscar Conlon-Morrey, after a year-long relationship. McKellen and Morrey have been together since December 2022.

About the British Actor Oscar Conlon-Morrey

Oscar Conlon-Morrey is a British actor known for his roles in various television series and films. He has appeared in productions such as The Crown, Endeavour, and The Witcher. Conlon-Morrey has showcased his talent across different genres, gaining recognition for his diverse performances in the entertainment industry.

Sir Ian McKellen and Oscar Conlon-Morrey's relationship

The 84-year-old actor became smitten with Oscar, who is 54 years younger, while working together in a pantomime in December 2022. Oscar played Ian's son Jack in the stage production, and their connection blossomed swiftly. Oscar joyfully shared news of their romance on New Year's Eve in 2023 on X (formerly Twitter). However, despite the initial excitement, their whirlwind romance has reportedly ended.

According to reports, Ian's friends harbored doubts about the sustainability of the relationship from the outset. One actor expressed skepticism about Ian's inclination to settle down, citing his past dating patterns. Ian, who came out as gay in 1988, has been candid about his sexuality since then.

Sadly, his parents passed away before he could disclose his truth to them. His mother, Margery, died when he was 12, and his father passed away when he was 22. Despite the challenges he faced growing up, The Lord of Rings star appreciates the progress in LGBTQ+ rights and is vocal about his identity, emphasizing that it's a different world now. He acknowledges the laws in the UK that protect LGBTQ+ individuals and continues to advocate for acceptance and equality.

In a candid revelation on The Jonathan Ross Show, Ian disclosed that his life changed for the better when he came out as gay. Although he didn't openly embrace his sexuality until he was in his 40s, he commends the strides made in LGBTQ+ acceptance.

As a young man, he risked persecution if he revealed his true self, forcing him to conceal his identity even from his parents before their passing. However, with evolving societal attitudes, Ian feels empowered to openly discuss his sexual orientation, jokingly remarking that he's making up for lost time.

