Peyton List, best known for her role in Cobra Kai, has firmly refuted rumors regarding her dating life. However, she maintained her professional integrity and firmly declared that she already had a boyfriend, showing her loyalty to her partner. List denied dating Leonardo DiCaprio in a recent Vanity Fair lie detector test, saying, "Our age difference is a little too much. I also have a boyfriend."

Peyton List declines rumors about dating Leonardo DiCaprio

List and her Cobra Kai co-star Jacob Bertrand were reportedly dating. However, it is reported that they may no longer be romantically involved. Even though they haven't made any formal comments on their split, missing Instagram pictures have hinted so.

Who is Peyton List?

Early Life and Education

Peyton List was born on April 6, 1998. List entry to the New Voices School for Academic and Creative Arts for middle school and The Carroll School (P.S. 58) for elementary school in New York City. She graduated in 2016 from Oak Park High School in Oak Park, California.

Career

List started as a child model and landed a cover spot for American Girl's 2009 Back to School issue. She served as a model for Justice magazine in 2011. Furthermore, List has been featured in more than 400 different formats of advertising for various companies. She played Bess in the TV series All My Children in 2004. She also made an uncredited cameo in the motion picture Spider-Man 2 that same year.

List started making cameos in more feature films. She co-starred with Robert Pattinson in the movie Remember Me (2010) as Samantha, the younger sister of Pattinson's character's victim of bullying. List started working with Disney that same year when she starred in the financially disastrous fantasy picture The Sorcerer's Apprentice as a younger Becky.

Since then, List has played Olivia Richmond in the Hulu web series Light as a Feather (2018) and Laina Michaels in the YouTube Premium films The Thinning (2016) and The Thinning: New World Order (2018). In recent years, List has appeared as Tory Nichols in the Netflix series Cobra Kai (2019–present) and Maddie Nears in the Paramount+ series School Spirits (2023–present).

