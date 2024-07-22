Love Island USA has announced the winners of Season 6 after more than a month of nearly daily episodes. In Friday's episode of the Peacock reality dating show, four couples reached the final winning spot. Viewers were asked to cast their votes for their favorite couple, with the results being revealed on Sunday.

Who won Love Island USA Season 6?

JaNa Craig & Kenny Rodriguez, Nicole Jacky & Kendall Washington, Leah Katen & Miguel Harichi, and Serena Page & Kordell Beckham were the last four couples. However, after winning the most fan votes, Serena Page and Kordell Beckham were announced as the winners of Love Island USA Season 6.

Serena Page and Kordell Beckham's last test

The winning couple faced one final test following their crowning. Two envelopes were delivered to the couple, one containing the 100,000 USD cash award and the other empty. Serena was given the opportunity of choosing first by Kordell, and when she opened it, there was nothing in the envelope.

Kordell got the envelope containing the winning amount and he decided to divide the 50,000 USD cash reward with Serena. Kordell said, "Being in this villa with Serena has been the best experience of all the things that me and her have been through. It's only right. I'm dividing up that dough."

Love Island Season 6 premiered on Peacock in June. Ten islanders entered the villa at the beginning of the season; however, some of them were kicked out as new competitors, or bombshells, entered the house to test relationships.

Love Island USA Season 6 Reunion

The show announced that it will present a special reunion episode that will air on Monday, August 19, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. In this episode, host Ariana Madix will bring the Season 6 group back together to reflect on their incredible journey.

