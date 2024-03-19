Who Is Rachel Nance? All About The Bachelor Star As She Opens About Racism Issues

In the world of reality television, where love and drama intertwine, one contestant on The Bachelor Season 28 stood out not only for her quest for love but also for her courage in confronting a difficult issue. Rachel Nance, a participant on the popular dating show, recently made headlines for addressing racism she faced during her time on the program. Let’s delve into Rachel’s background and her bold decision to speak out against discrimination, despite the discomfort it may cause some.

A candid conversation

During the Women Tell All episode of The Bachelor, Rachel Nance bravely spoke about the racist messages she received from viewers. “I felt nervous bringing it up because I know some folks find it hard to hear that racism still happens in 2024. But I believe it’s important to address it. How do you think I feel receiving those messages,” Rachel tells PEOPLE

Rachel faced hate online

Rachel candidly shared that seeing those hurtful messages “very triggering,” but she felt it crucial to speak out to support others facing same kinda of situation. Rachel acknowledged the emotional toll these messages took on her but believed it was necessary to raise awareness and combat ignorance.

“I felt it was important to shed light on what’s happening because ignorance isn’t bliss. I wish I didn’t cry as much, but I think sharing it showed how much it affected me,” Rachel explains.

Rachel also said that when her family sees this kind of mean messages, it really bothers her, “It really bothers me because Iw ant them to enjoy the who journey,” she said.

Rachel an ICU nurse from Hawaii, feels honored to represent people like her on TV: “Growing up as a mixed girl in Hawaii, there weren’t many people who looked like me on TV,” she explains. “I’m very honored that moving forward, girls can say, ‘Hey, if Rachel can do that, I can do that. If Rachel can speak her truth, I can speak her truth.’ Being in an interracial couple, there’s nothing wrong with it, it's totally beautiful, and I don’t see why it should be an issue.”

A learning from Joey

Rachel admitted to dating primarily out of fear of loneliness, lacking the belief that she deserved genuine love and respect. However, Joey’s presence and interactions with her on the show changed her perspective. Through her connection with Joey and witnessing his genuine appreciation for her, Rachel learned the importance of embracing her true self and recognizing her worth.

Even though their romantic journey didn’t end with a lasting connection, Rachel gained a newfound belief in herself and her net worth. “And after dating Joey, he taught me that I can get what I deserve and there’s someone out there for me. It wasn’t him, that’s totally fine. Whoever it is, call me up because I’m tired.” Joey’s validation and acceptance helped Rachel realize that she deserved to be valued and cherished for who she was.

