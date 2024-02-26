Who Is Ross Duffer's Wife Leigh Janiak? Everything About Her As She Files For Divorce From Stranger Things Creator

Stranger Things cocreator Ross Duffer’s wife, Leigh Janiak, has filed for divorce after nine years of marriage. Janiak filed the legal paperwork on Friday, February 23, according to documents obtained by TMZ. She listed the date of separation as TBD, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. She is asking for spousal support, per the outlet.

Who is Leigh Janiak?

Leigh Anne Janiak is an American film director and screenwriter. She is best known for directing the horror films Honeymoon (2014) and the Fear Street Trilogy (2021). Janiak was born on February 1, 1980, in Ohio.

She graduated from Mentor High School in Mentor, Ohio, where she was heavily involved in theater. She did an undergraduate course in comparative religion at New York University, before studying at the Gallatin School of Individualized Study and then at a graduate school at the University of Chicago, where she was studying for a PhD in Modern Jewish Literature but left without earning the degree.

In 2005, Janiak moved to Los Angeles and worked for two production companies, including Leonardo DiCaprio's Appian Way. She declined a network television show directing job due to the requirement to shadow a veteran director, fearing it would stigmatize her as a female filmmaker.

Janiak made her directorial debut with the horror film Honeymoon, starring Rose Leslie and Harry Treadaway, in 2014. The film's development began in 2010 and Janiak began writing the script in 2012. The film, shot on a limited budget in North Carolina, received positive reviews, with Rotten Tomatoes stating it "packs more slow-building horror than many bigger-budget productions."

In 2015, Sony Pictures announced Janiak's involvement in a remake of the 1996 horror film The Craft. However, in 2017, she was no longer attached to the project. Janiak directed episodes of horror TV shows Scream and Outcast, and also directed season 1 of Amazon Studios' 2021 teen drama series Panic. All of her television work was well-received by fans.

In 2017, 20th Century Fox announced a trilogy of films adapting R. L. Stine's Fear Street series, with Janiak directing and rewriting the scripts with Graziadei. The first film began filming in Atlanta and East Point, Georgia, in March 2019, and wrapped in September 2019. The trilogy was released in July 2021 on Netflix. Janiak plans to continue with the franchise and create a larger Fear Street Universe.

On July 19, 2021, it was announced that Janiak was set to direct two episodes of the upcoming crime drama miniseries The Staircase. Antonio Campos began developing the project in 2008, and it was announced in 2019 that Annapurna Television was bringing it into development. The series shot in 2021 in Atlanta, GA, and Janiak was brought on to direct two episodes.

She directed episode 5, "The Beating Heart", and episode 6, "Red in Tooth and Claw". On May 5, 2022, the series premiered on HBO Max. The series was well received by audiences and critics, earning nominations from the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards, the Primetime Emmy Awards, and Television Critics Association Awards.

The couple initially met in 2006 when they both found themselves working at a Los Angeles production company together. At the time Leigh was working as a producers assistant while Ross was working as an intern. A date of their separation has not yet being revealed.

The pair tied the knot in 2015 and a year later Ross and his brother Matt premiered the Netflix series Stranger Things, which went on to be a huge success. The news of their apparent divorce comes shortly after the fifth and final season of Stranger Things began production.

Season 5 of Stranger Things resumed production in Atlanta last month. Filming was initially scheduled to kickoff in May 2023 but was postponed due to the WGA and SAG-AFRTRA strikes, which came to an end in September 2023 and November 2023, respectively.

With production back on track, Stranger Things’ fifth season is likely to premiere sometime in 2025. While speaking with The Wrap in May 2022, Ross and Matt revealed that final installment will return to its roots.

