Sophie Turner Shares Glimpse Of Her Romantic Outing With New Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson In IG Photo Dump; See HERE

It looks like Sophie Turner has moved on after her divorce from her ex-husband Joe Jonas and is currently living her best life with her new boyfriend Peregrine Pearson. On July 1, the actress gave fans a look at what life has been like lately as she shared a photo dump on Instagram featuring silly selfies with friends, a few shots from the many Taylor Swift concerts she's attended, and a look at her relationship.

"sun, sex, and suspicious parents" she captioned the photos The first photo displayed a stunning view of the countryside, while the last shot of the carousel was a picture of Turner wearing a pair of sunglasses and posing as she sat on a picnic blanket in front of that same countryside view.

Who is Peregrine Pearson?

Pearson is an aristocrat, officially the heir to the 4th Viscount Cowdray, which is a county in Sussex. After inheriting, he'll be the 5th Viscount Cowdray and his official full name is Hon Peregrine John Dickinson Pearson. However, he goes by Perry.

The aristocrat is a business, management, and marketing graduate from the University of West London and reportedly their family's net worth is a whopping $270 million.

Pearson started as the director at Cowdray Estate in 2016, according to his LinkedIn, and became the director of Weetman Developments in 2019. His family also owns large estates alongside an impressive net worth.

Advertisement

More on Sophie Turner and BF Peregrine Pearson

Turner and Peregrine Pearson have been linked since November 2023 when they were spotted kissing in Paris and were later seen arriving at the Rugby World Cup finals together at the Stade de France. This came right after Turner filed her divorce from her ex-husband Joe Jonas with whom she shares two daughters. The divorce battle is still ongoing over the custody of their children, with Turner asking a judge to "reactive" the divorce case in March 2024.

She and Pearson have been seen out together several times since their first outing in November, including enjoying a stroll during the typical London winter in December 2023, followed by a ski trip in January 2024.

ALSO READ: Did Sophie Turner’s Legal Team Ask Judge To ‘Reactivate’ Joe Jonas Divorce Case? Find Out Amid Reports Of Settlement Terms Collapse