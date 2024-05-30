Did Joe Jonas Address Divorce From Sophie Turner In New Music Teaser? Find Out As He Sings About Being 'Miserable'

Joe Jonas seems ready to talk about his divorce from Sophie Turner, and like all musicians, he's using his music to do so. The Only Human singer, 34, seemingly referenced his troubled feelings about his separation from the Game of Thrones star in a teaser clip for new music he shared via TikTok on Wednesday, May 29. The lyrics, set to upbeat music, describe people begging Jonas to cheer up.

“Come on, Joe, you got so much more to be grateful for,” the music plays in the background as the Jonas Brothers member rides his bike along a path surrounded by fields. “Stop being sad because you're making the room uncomfortable / OK, I get it / I know you're feeling so miserable / Sometimes I wish I had powers to be invisible,” the track continues. “Even baddies get saddies / and that's the hardest truth. Called your mommy and daddy / and they don't know what to do.”

“Even baddies get saddies #newmusic,” Joe captioned the post.

Revisit Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce drama BELOW

Jonas filed for divorce from Turner in September 2023 after four years of marriage. In his filing, he claimed their alliance was “irretrievably” damaged. “There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision,” the pair said in a joint statement back then, asking for respect and privacy for themselves and their children. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

While Jonas has remained majorly mute about their split, he asked fans not to trust any rumors or theories on the topic while he took the stage in LA with his brothers days after filing for divorce. “I just want to say, if you don't hear it from these lips, don't believe it,” he said.

His and Turner’s divorce was rather messy from the start, as the latter filed for a lawsuit to secure “the immediate return” of their two children to England, just two weeks after the news of their breakup went public. The British actress claimed that Jonas had previously agreed over Christmas 2022 that they would make the UK their “forever home,” but he was now holding back their children's passports to prevent them from leaving the States.

The former couple are parents to daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 22 months. Jonas, for his part, called the lawsuit an “abuse of the legal system” in a statement to Page Six at the time. “When language like ‘abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best,” the Leave Before You Love Me singer said via his rep.

Sophie Turner not happy with how her divorce with Joe Jonas played out in the public eye

Turner spoke about her divorce to British Vogue earlier this month and said that she was “unhappy” with the way her fallout with Jonas played out in the media, especially the parts regarding her children. “They’re the victims in all of this,” she said, adding, “But I think we're doing the best we can.” Turner, surprisingly or not, however, had only good things to say about Joe, whom she referred to as a “great father” to their children. “That’s all I can ask for,” she added.

Turner also said she hopes that she, Jonas, and his family, including his parents, can all still reunite for important family events, if only for the sake of their kids. “My dream is to have a huge Christmas where my daughters can have their dad there, Joe’s whole side of the family, their grandparents,” she explained. “I just want the girls to feel loved and have everyone show up for them."

ALSO READ: ‘I Hated That': Sophie Turner Speaks Out on How Marriage With Joe Jonas Made Her Feel 'Trapped'