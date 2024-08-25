Who Is Twilight Star Christian Serratos' Fiance David Boyd? All About Him Amid Their Recent Engagement

Actor Christian Serratos, best known for her roles in Twilight and The Walking Dead, just got engaged to her longtime boyfriend musician David Boyd. As the actor announced her engagement and hinted at getting married soon, fans want to know more about who Boyd is.

Taking to social media last week, the 33-year-old actor shared several pictures of the couple and her beautiful engagement ring. “I’ve been calling my boyfriend ‘Husband’ for ten years. ♥️ Now it’s OFFICIAL ♥️ @DavidBoyd customized my DREAM RING, done to perfection by @brilliantearth #brilliantearthpartner,” she captioned the post.

Boyd designed the unique ring in collaboration with the Brilliant Earth creative team. It showcases an 11.66-carat pear-shaped fancy intense pink lab-created diamond that is conflict-free, custom set in rose gold and red enamel.

Born to a Swedish-Danish mother and Irish American father in 1988, Boyd grew up in Copenhagen. He and his bandmates relocated to Brooklyn, New York, in 2009, where he spent a lot of time hanging out with Louis and his friend Jesse Leo at Heartland Brewery, where they performed the song Harlem for the very first time. He is best known as a member of the band New Politics.

The 36-year-old musician began his career as a breakdancer. He performed in post-apocalyptic dance adaptations of Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book and modern dance pieces directed by Steen Koerner. He is well-known for his unusual dancing on stage with New Politics. He even "invented" the dance move "Boyding," which is standing on one's head, also referred to as the headstand.

When Serratos went on tour with Paramore and Fall Out Boy, the couple first met at an Atlanta show. Boyd and Serratos revealed they were expecting their first child together in March 2017. They are parents to their seven-year-old daughter Wolf.

“I watched his performance, and when I went backstage to say hi to a friend who was on the tour, I was introduced to him. We had our first date the next night and have been together ever since,” she said in an interview with The Knot. Talking about their wedding plans, Serratos said, “We aren’t very traditional people, but being officially married is something we’ve always talked about. I lean very introverted so I imagine our wedding will be something very deconstructed. Perhaps even Camp.”

