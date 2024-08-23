Zoë Kravitz Says Planning a Wedding Is As Difficult as Directing a Movie; KNOW More

Making a movie is as difficult as planning a wedding, according to Zoë Kravitz. The actress who is engaged to Channing Tatum adds that both involve the same amount of concentration and seriousness. She finds it hard to say which one is harder for her.

The thriller Blink Twice was recently directed by Kravitz. In the film, Tatum plays Slater King, a tech billionaire who owns a private island. He invites some friends, such as Frida (Naomi Ackie), to accompany him on this trip. However, the excursion becomes more sinister with time. At some point, Frida develops some kind of unease as well as suspicion.

The film also stars Alia Shawkat, Haley Joel Osment, Christian Slater, and Adria Arjona; concerned about power abuse. Nonetheless, on realization she had overwhelmed herself in the beginning, Kravitz admitted being scared from this point of not going ahead with it or taking on such magnitude of work. It took her a long time before any editing could be done since it was very tedious.

Throughout the making of their film, Tatum has been there for Kravitz in more ways than one. He helped her through all the ups and downs involved in directing movies for the first time. They became closer during this project too. According to Tatum, his experience working on Blink Twice has been among his worst career moments ever but also brought them closer together, bonding even more because he believed that engaging in a tough creative activity jointly can test any relationship effectively.

More collaborations are now anticipated from these two people soon enough, though they are already a couple now enjoying being couples through artwork made jointly between them, such as drawings waiting for exhibition at their local gallery next month. Blink Twice will be released at cinema halls on August 23.

