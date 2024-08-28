Who Stars In Caught Stealing? All We Know About New Austin Butler Movie So Far

Darren Aronofsky, who directed the Oscar-nominated movie The Whale, is back with another exciting movie. Based on a novel by Charlie Huston, Caught Stealing, the movie is based on the life of a baseball player caught up in something nasty. The movie was announced earlier this month; the movie was announced, and now the entire cast of the crime thriller has been revealed.

Let's find out who is cast in the movie.

First up, we have Austin Butler. The Elvis actor has been cast in the lead role in the movie. He is set to play the role of Hank Thompson, who was a former baseball player. After his flourishing career, he gets in a fight with some shady people who turn out to have a connection with the underworld. The setting of the movie is in the early to mid-90s.

Darren talked about collaborating with Butler and expressed his wish to work with the Oscar-nominated actor.

Next up we have Zoë Kravitz, the director of the 2024 sensational movie Blink Twice. The role of the actress is yet to be confirmed. Currently, her movie starring Channing Tatum, Blink Twice, marks her directorial debut and is getting immense love from fans.

Another name for the thriller movie is Bad Bunny. The Grammy Award winner is set to be part of Darren's upcoming movie. He signed the movie after his 46-day Most Wanted tour. His role is also carefully kept under wraps.

Regina King, another Oscar winner, is set to join the movie. Her character is still unclear in the movie. She is known for her roles in A Cinderella Story, Watchman, American Crime, and many more. Her directorial debut, One Night in Miami, was critically acclaimed.

Last up we have Matt Smith, the known actor from House of Dragons, The Crown, and Morbius. The actor has joined the movie alongside Butler. The character details of Smith are yet to be revealed.

Talking about the movie, the novelist Charlie Huston will pen the script of the crime thriller. The movie talks about an anti-hero story of a former baseball player who is struggling with his identity, past deeds, present traumas, and future hope to live again freely. The movie is speculated to be a trilogy since Houston's other two novels, Six Bad Things and A Dangerous Man, are based on Thompson's next chapter in life. The movie is set to release next year.

