Who Stars In Jackpot? Full Cast and Character Guide Explored

With a perfect blend of action and comedy, the upcoming prime video movie Jackpot is all set to make you give an adrenaline rush. The movie, starring Awkwafina, John Cena, and Simu Liu, is set to bring some action-packed thrillers right before you know it.

Releasing on August 15, 2024, the movie showcased some of the craziest moments of Katie, who won a grand lottery, and since that moment everyone in Los Angeles has been chasing her to steal the lottery. With so much happening in so little time, let's take a tour to know more about the characters and who is playing them.

The prime video movie trailer showcased the craziest world from a futuristic LA, California, in 2030. A hefty lottery turns Katie’s life upside down. From being the happiest day of her life, it becomes a dreadful moment for Katie when the entire city tries to rob the money from her at any cost.

Awkwafina as Katie

Crazy Rich Asian actress Awkwafina plays a struggling actress, Katie. She wins a lottery on the day of her audition and now has to run away from people who will not spare anything to become the next winner. She meets a lottery protection agent named Noel, who defends her from people and promises to keep her safe.

In the trailer, the character is shown to be very flamboyant and goofy but also becomes a clumsy fighter to save herself from all the craziness.

John Cena as Noel

The popular WWE star John Cena is set to play a lottery protection agent in the movie. He rescues Katie and takes her to a safe house. However, he must have offered a condition to keep her safe: sharing some cheese from Katie’s lottery.

Advertisement

The trailer showcased some of the action sequences where not just the entire Los Angeles but even the agency that Noel works for was also trying to kill Katie and steal the big win.

Simu Liu as Louis Lewis

The Shang Chi actor Simi Liu plays a double-faced character named Louis Lewis in Jackpot. He pretends to be just like Noel but later reveals his true character. Pretending to keep Katie safe from the greedy city, he too turns out to steal the win.

Talking about the movie, the movie is slated to release this Thursday, exclusively on Prime Video. Packed with some action, the movie looks promising, and the trailer has already hyped the audiences for a roller coaster of emotions.

ALSO READ: Killer Heat: Plot Details of Joseph Gordon-Levitt's New Movie on Prime Video This Fall