Who Was Angela McCluskey? Know More About The Wild Colonials Singer Following Her Death At 64

The lead vocalist of the Wild Colonials in the 1990s, Angela McCluskey, died at the age of 64. McCluskey was known for her powerful vocals and engaging stage presence. She passed away due to complications from emergency surgery to repair an artery tear. Her Instagram account announced her passing on Thursday, prompting an outpouring of tributes from fans and fellow artists.

Who was Angela McCluskey?

Scottish singer-songwriter Angela McCluskey was known for her solo performances as well as her membership in the beloved folk rock group Wild Colonials. Outside of the band, McCluskey's vocals were featured on several projects. These included a collaboration with Télépopmusik on the track Breathe, which became a popular U.S. Mitsubishi commercial and a European dance hit, featured on their albums Genetic World and Angel Milk. Her distinctive voice was also used in ads for Schick Quattro (I'm Not the Girl) and American Express (Beautiful Things).

Following their success in the L.A. alternative rock scene, the Wild Colonials signed with DGC/Geffen and developed a devoted following with their two albums, This Can't Be Life in 1992 and Fruit of Life in 1994. McCluskey founded the group with her spouse, Paul Cantelon, who is a pianist and composer. After their split, McCluskey released her debut solo album, The Things We Do, on Manhattan/Blue Note in 2004, followed by six more albums or EPs.

Additionally, McCluskey contributed her music to several films. Her songs were featured on the soundtracks of movies like Sherrybaby (2006), Rachel Getting Married (2008), and The Beat That My Heart Skipped (2005). Her music also gained exposure through appearances on popular TV shows like Grey's Anatomy.

In the years to come, the eternal beauty and timeless quality of Angela McCluskey's songs will continue to captivate generations of listeners. Each of her compositions is truly captivating.

Angela McCluskey death at the age of 64

The iconic frontwoman of the Wild Colonials from the 1990s, Angela McCluskey, was born in Scotland and passed away on Thursday at the age of 64. The singer went into a coma and eventually died following emergency surgery for an artery tear.

The death was announced in a post on McCluskey's Instagram account Thursday night. "We are devastated to tell you that our beloved Angela McCluskey has left us to be with her fellow angels," said the post. "Never did anyone live life more fully, love more generously, sing more… well, just… more. Angela sang just as she breathed. Her life was a song, and she was music. She will be missed more than any of us can say, but our love for her and her love for her beloved Paul, her siblings Gerard, Alan and Muriel, and all her family and friends will live forever. Please light a candle for our darling."

Her other musicians with whom she shared venues and platforms, from Garbage’s Shirley Manson to Lone Justice’s Maria McKee, mourned McCluskey’s loss on social media.

“Darling… I’m broken-hearted,” wrote her fellow countrywoman, Manson. “A Scottish treasure. A world-class talent. A wildly irreverent, generous, loving soul who practiced kindness at all times in all the dark places.”

McKee wrote, “I’m feeling absolute shock and heartbreak. She truly was otherworldly and yet filled one with the deepest warmth, radiating. Paul, I love you. You are in my heart.”

How heartbreaking to have watched Angela McCluskey, accompanied by her husband Paul Cantelon, at a Robbie Robertson tribute in November, and now she is gone far too soon. I met her after her performance and she was sweet, funny, wildly talented and such a bright light. R.I.P. 💔 pic.twitter.com/HzUWtuXj7Y — Pamela Chelin (@PamelaChelin) March 15, 2024

The last time McCluskey made headlines was when she performed at a memorial service for the late Robbie Robertson in November. She recalled how Robbie had once called her and asked her to sing on his song How to Be Clairvoyant, much to her surprise. Variety covered the L.A. event, which also featured Jason Isbell and Jackson Browne, and gave special recognition to McCluskey's rendition of the Band's 1969 song Whispering Pines, which she performed with her husband Cantelon. Pamela Chelin commented, "McCluskey gave an impassioned, goosebump-inducing performance with her powerhouse vocals filling the room." "At the conclusion of the song, McCluskey, overcome with emotion, hung her head forward for a brief moment, honoring Robertson."

The music industry mourns the passing of Angela McCluskey, a remarkable performer whose generosity touched many. Her voice will forever reverberate in our hearts, leaving an indelible mark that will endure.







