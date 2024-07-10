Who Was Joe Bonsall? Oak Ridge Boys Band Member Passes Away At The Age Of 76

Joe Bonsall, the lead vocalist of the Oak Ridge Boys and the country singer, passed away at the age of 76 due to complications of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The musician was a part of the band for 51 years before announcing his retirement from touring in January. After retiring from the band, the musician revealed that he would release two new albums this year.

The singer had a fruitful career in the music industry, with multiple hits along with other band members. One of the superhit tracks in the singer’s career was Elvira, which dropped in 1981 and hit the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

Who was Joe Bonsall?

Joe Bonsall, born on May 18, was the mainstay of country music and one of the lead members of the Oak Ridge Boys band for nearly 50 years before declaring his retirement from touring. Apart from singing, Bonsall was a legendary author, and his love for writing was poured into books such as the popular 2003 novel G.I. Joe and Lillie, a four-part children’s book, and a story about his parents after World War II.

Bonsall had been interested in music since his initial days at the college. The country artist released his first single in 1986 under the title Out Goin’ Cattin’. Bonsall’s contribution to the music industry has been immense, and to honor his work, the artist was handed the prestigious Country Music Hall of Fame induction in 2015 alongside the other members of his group. The Oak Ridge Boys were also honored at the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2000.

On January 3, the musician released a statement claiming that he was retiring from the boy band after being diagnosed with a neuromuscular disorder. Even though Ben James took Bonsall's place in the band, the country singer remained with the ensemble.

Tributes pour in for Joe Bonsall

The CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Kyle Young, released a statement giving out his condolences to the family of Joe Bonsall. He stated, “He was as exciting a performer as any who ever hit a gospel or country stage. His tenor voice was high and clear, and his jovial spirit always provided a jolt of energy, immediately rousing audiences to come on in and take a load off. He certainly lightened our burdens every time he sang.”

Some of the hit songs by Bonsall during his career included Trying to Love Two Women, I’ll Be True to You, Leaving Louisiana in the Broad Daylight, and Fancy Free, among many others.

