Who Was Ken Page? All About Him As Voice Behind Nightmare Before Christmas' Oogie Boogie Dies At 70

Ken Page, the Broadway star and the popular voice of Oogie Boogie from The Nightmare Before Christmas, passed away at the age of 70. The actor was known for his work in musicals like Cats and The Wiz.

The news of the actor's death was broken by People magazine on Tuesday, October 1. Throughout his career, Page worked both on screen and on stage as a theater artist and voiceover artist.

Born and raised in St. Louis, Page joined Broadway in 1975. His first role in a Broadway musical was his performance in The Wiz, which further opened doors for his stage and theater career. From 1975 until 1999, Page worked on various productions, such as Guys and Dolls, Ain't Misbehavin', and Cats, among others.

In addition to gaining praise from audiences and critics, Page also picked up multiple accolades for his performances. One of the prestigious awards he received was the Drama Desk Award for his role in Ain't Misbehavin' in 1978.

Other notable titles in which the actor performed include It Ain't Nothin' But the Blues.

Page was also well-known for reprising the character of Oogie Boogie in various video games and video series, a role he first voiced in The Nightmare Before Christmas in 1993, and which was even celebrated at the Super Bowl that same year.

His roles extended further into films such as Showgirls (1995), Torch Song Trilogy (1988), and All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989).

Meanwhile, soon after the unfortunate news broke, celebrities from the industry paid their tributes to the actor. Danny Elfman, the music composer, wrote on his X account, "I’m still stunned by last night’s terrible news. Ken Page died suddenly."

He further stated, "He was the one and only Oogie Boogie Man. He was simply one of the best, most generous souls I know. Full of life and overflowing with joy. Talented and then some. Ken, my friend, you will be deeply missed."

According to Broadway and Playbill, the actor performed in a cabaret-style show titled Page By Page. He even toured the world, receiving praise for his acting in theatrical musicals.

