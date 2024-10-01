'One Day He Will...': Kristin Cavallari Says Mark Estes Will Be Thankful Over Her Decision To End Their Relationship In Future

The Laguna Beach alum, Kristin Cavallari, spoke up about splitting up from boyfriend, Mark Estes. The TV personality, in conversation with the audience on her podcast, Let’s Be Honest, talked about taking a difficult call in her relationship but stated that it was good for the both of them in the long run.

Cavallari also mentioned that her ex-boyfriend would be thankful to her over the breakup.

On the recent episode of the podcast, the TV actress revealed that the breakup did not take place because of anything bad happening between them. While announcing the sad news, the TV star mentioned, "Mark and I broke up.”

She further claimed that none of them cheated, nor was the other person mean in any way. Cavallari stated, "It's hard because I broke up with Mark because I just know long-term it's not right, and it's not because of love lost or something bad happened."

She further elaborated, "He's been the best boyfriend I've ever had. I just know long-term he needs to experience life, he's young... I started to feel the age a little bit with life experience.”

With the concern of an age gap arising in their relationship, the actress felt it was best for the duo to part ways. Cavallari and Estes had a 13-year age gap, which helped them navigate through tough times in the past as they were considerate of each other. The TV personality shared that it was one of the healthiest relationships she had ever been in.

Wishing the best for Estes, the fashion designer in the industry said, "He will make someone so happy one day... and he will have a beautiful family of his own.” She went on to continue, "I know that one day he will look back and understand it and I actually think one day he will look back and thank me."

The TV star claimed on the podcast that she did not regret any part of being in a relationship with the fitness coach, nor did she regret going in public with him. She stated that it was a “happy, good” relationship, “And I think with every relationship you learn and you grow from, and I will forever look back at Mark and I with such fond memories and just pure happiness."

Cavallari and Estes announced being together in February 2024, and broke up in just 9 months.

