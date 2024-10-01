Martha Stewart Reveals Plan To See Billie Eilish And Attend THIS Popular Musical Event With Her Grandchildren: 'It's A Phenomenal Thing'

Martha Stewart reveals her plans with her grandkids ahead of the Jingle Ball event. In conversation with People Magazine, the writer-businesswoman talked about feeling elated over spending quality time with her grandchildren while also planning a meet with Billie Eilish, who is expected to be at the event and perform at the concerts.

Stewart mentioned to the media portal that her grandchildren are transitioning from their teen years to adulthood, and before it's too late, she would want to hang out with the kids.

While talking to an entertainment outlet, Stewart expressed her excitement over meeting Eilish. She said, "It's a phenomenal thing." She further added, "Billie Eilish is coming up and then there's Jingle Ball and all of those concerts, which I attend very religiously with my granddaughter. We eat at some very good restaurants. The children are quite experienced foodies."

The writer also revealed, “Their mother's a fabulous cook and they love going out to eat, especially Japanese food and other really good ethnic foods." The grandmother of two shared that her family loves to travel together and eat together.

Stewart mentioned that her grandchildren are quite fond of Japanese food and other ethnic cuisines. She also revealed that the family has also traveled the world together.

The businesswoman went on to reveal, "They've been to all the continents. They're traveling as much as they can possibly travel and they love it.” The writer also claimed, "The boy, he's a sports aficionado, so we had to go see the Celtics, and we had to go see the Knicks. We always go to the Super Bowl. He's big time into American football and also a huge soccer player himself.” Additionally, the writer revealed that she also hosts her granddaughter Jude and her friends to her place for the celebration of fall one weekend each autumn.

She said to the media portal, "I have a lot of apple trees and we go picking apples. My granddaughter brings her school friends, 13-year-olds, and they've made a kind of annual tradition of it. They pick apples, bushels of them, and they make cider and take home great big jars of cider."

Martha Stewart will head to the concert on October 4.

