When Rajinikanth was forced to sleep on the floor by debutant Arvind Swamy during Mani Ratnam's Thalapathi shoot

Rajinikanth is arguably one of the biggest superstars in the Indian film industry. With a career spanning close to five decades, the impact he has had on the film industry, and the fan-following he has gained needs no special mention. Over the years, the Jailer actor has also earned a name for his overt simplicity off camera.

In fact, several celebrities have often recounted anecdotes of the actor’s simplicity. One such anecdote came from actor Arvind Swamy, who worked with Rajinikanth in his debut film, Thalapathi, which was helmed by Mani Ratnam. During an interaction with fans in 2016, the Chekka Chivantha Vaanam actor confessed that he once unintentionally forced the Superstar to sleep on the floors while filming the 1991 gangster drama flick.

Arvind Swamy reveals he was shocked to see Rajinikanth sleeping on the floor

In an interaction with fans in 2016, the Roja actor revealed that he once forced Superstar Rajinikanth to sleep on the floor while working on his debut film, Thalapathi. He further explained to the confused audience that one particular day, 20-year-old Arvind Swamy had reached the sets earlier than he had to, and was asked to wait.

With time in his hand, the debutant actor decided to take a stroll around the sets and came across a room with a cozy bed. The actor, who was a bit tired decided to lie down for a bit, and unknowingly dozed off.

The Bombay actor revealed that when he woke up a few hours later, he was shocked to see Superstar Rajinikanth sleeping on the floor in the same room. He later got to know that the room he had snuck into was the veteran actor’s room, and that the Superstar decided to sleep on the floor rather than disturb the young Swamy.

About Thalapathi

As mentioned earlier, Thalapathi marked the acting debut of Arvind Swamy. It was also the first time that Mani Ratnam was collaborating with Rajinikanth and Mammootty. The gangster drama flick also boasted other famous names including Amrish Puri, Jaishankar, Shobana, Srividya, Bhanu Priya and many more.

The film is a retelling of the Mahabharata from Karna’s point of view, and follows the tale of Deva and Surya, played by Mammootty and Rajinikanth respectively. Over the years, Thalapathi has earned a cult status amongst fans, owing to the wonderful cinematography by Santhosh Sivan, Mani Ratnam’s direction and the ethereal music by Ilaiyaraaja.

Rajinikanth on the workfront

Rajinikanth, who was last seen in his daughter Aishwarya’s directorial Lal Salaam, will next be seen in the role of a cop, in TJ Gnanavel’s upcoming film Vettaiyan. The film features a star-studded cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan and more.

The film has been bankrolled by Lyca Productions, and is expected to hit the silver screens on October 10th, this year. Furthermore, Anirudh Ravichander composes the music for the film, while SR Kathir and Philomin Raj take care of the cinematography and editing respectively.

Apart from that, Rajinikanth is also set to join hands with Lokesh Kanagaraj in a film titled Coolie. The film is touted to release next year, and will have the Superstar in the role of an anti-hero.

Coolie has been produced by Sun Pictures, while Anirudh Ravichander composes the music for the film. Girish Gangadharan will be cranking the camera for the film, while Philomin Raj will take care of the editing. Further details regarding the film are eagerly awaited.

