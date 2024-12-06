‘Whole World Of Body Problems’: Billie Eilish Gets Candid About Her Obsession With Brandy Melville And How It Impacted Her Self-Image

Billie Eilish recently got candid about her body problems and how she got into it. The singer reflected on the time when she was young and obsessed over a clothing brand, Brandy Melville, following which her self-image took a hit being a kid.

Talking to Complex, Billie Eilish revealed that while she was a little girl, the singer was all into big dresses, as she also opened up about how her dressing style has always garnered attraction for being baggy and masculine.

The What Was I Made For? artist then continued that she wore “fairy dresses and skirts” back then and never went for pants or shorts.

However, as she turned 11, she soon became obsessed with Brandy Melville. While the business sold clothes of only one size, Billie Eilish added “I was chubbier and I was obsessed with these clothes.”

She went on to state that Brandy Meilville’s shirt would fit her adding, “That's when my body problems started.”

Talking about her body and the time when puberty hit her, the Everything I Wanted singer then mentioned that she was developing early.

“I wasn't slim. Also, I was in ballet, and that's this whole world of body problems," Billie Eilish said to the outlet.

The singer then went on to talk about her career where the gossip rose about “Billie Eilish wears baggy clothes only. And she's not a woman. And she doesn't look like a girl. And she's not desirable.”

Advertisement

All of this made Eilish take things in an extreme way, after which she started dressing in a hyper-feminine fashion.

While she didn't wear a skirt even once before, Eilish reversed things and tried to be a “girly girl”. This was the time when she made Happier Than Ever and went for pink nails, blonde hair, skirts, button-ups, dresses, bras, and everything else to look like a girl.

Opening up to the outlet, Eilish mentioned she only took this step to prove a point.

Talking about Brandy Melville, you can watch a documentary by HBO on the fashion brand titled Brandy Hellville & The Cult of Fast Fashion.

ALSO READ: 'I Wish No One Knew': Billie Eilish Reveals The ONE Thing She Will Never Talk About In Public Again