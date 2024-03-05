Did Brittany Cartwright Delete Jax Taylor’s Last Name From Her Social Media Bio Amid Separation News? Deets

The Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright has gone a step ahead and removed her former partner Jax Taylor’s last name from her Instagram page. This has come about after their separation got official. The two had been together for five years. Despite being a prominent cast member of all the major spin offs of Vanderpump Rules, the two have decided to part ways officially. Why did Cartwright remove Jax Taylor’s name? Details inside.

Brittany Cartwright deleting Jax Taylor’s last name from her bio?

On Instagram, Brittany Cartwright’s name is now just “Brittany Cartwright” with a yellow heart emoji. It was “Brittany Cartwright Cauchi” earlier, which was Taylor’s legal surname. This change shows that the former couple has taken their separation a step ahead. The bio reads, “Just a Kentucky girl livin in a beautiful world,” also adding about her 2-year-old son Cruz and stating about her new podcast-When Reality Hits and show The Valley by Bravo.

When did Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor announce their separation?

In an episode of the podcast When Reality Hits, Cartwright revealed, “Jax and I are taking time apart, and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health.” She also elaborated on how the two had a rough year last year. The Vanderpump Rules star does not want to get into more details as it is taking a toll on her mental health. She also added by saying, “I’m taking things one day at a time. I don’t know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz.” While Taylor allegedly told Page Six that the two are living together again, we see that removing the surname is a strong step. As we wait for more updates on the Vanderpump alums relationship, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.