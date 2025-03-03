Oscars 2025: What Did Kieran Culkin Say to Jeremy Strong That Got Bleeped in his Winning Speech? Find Here

At the 97th Academy Awards on March 2, 2025, Kieran Culkin clinched the Best Supporting Actor award for his role in A Real Pain. His acceptance speech, however, became a talking point, because of a censored moment involving a message to his former Succession co-star, Jeremy Strong.

During his speech, Culkin aimed to commend Jeremy Strong, who was also nominated in the same category for his portrayal of Roy Cohn in The Apprentice.

According to People, the live broadcast muted a portion of his compliment, but uncensored versions later revealed his exact words: "I love your work. It's f---ing great." Realizing his slip, Culkin immediately acknowledged, "I f---ed! I cursed! There we go! I cursed! I didn’t mean to!"

Culkin shared a personal story about his wife, Jazz Charton, recalling a playful agreement they once made. He mentioned that a year ago while accepting his Emmy, he demanded a third child because Charton had promised they would have one if he won. However, he added with a laugh that she only made the promise because she didn’t actually think he would win.

Kieran Culkin elaborated on their conversation after his Emmy win: "After the show, we’re walking through a parking lot, she’s holding the Emmy, we were trying to find our car, and she goes, ‘Oh God, I did say that, I guess I owe you a third kid.’ I turned to her and I said, ‘Really, I want four.’ And she turned to me... she goes, ‘I will give you four when you win an Oscar.’"

With the Oscar now in hand, Culkin humorously addressed his wife from the stage: "Then, I just have this to say to you, Jazz. Love of my life, ye of little faith. No pressure. I love you. I’m really sorry I did this again. And let’s get cracking on those kids, what do you say? I love you!"

Before their Oscar nominations, Culkin and Strong were known for their roles as siblings Roman and Kendall Roy in HBO's Succession, which concluded its 4-season run in 2023.