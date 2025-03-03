Oscars 2025: Kieran Culkin Wins His First Academy Award For Best Supporting Actor In A Real Pain; Jokes To Wife About Having Another Kid

It appears that Kieran Culkin’s talent is truly getting recognized. The actor who was already the talk of the town for his work in A Real Pain, has just gotten an Academy Award under the Best Supporting Actor category.

This achievement is special because this not only gave him a lot of appreciation for his acting but also marked his first time winning the prestigious award.

It came after his most recent Best Supporting SAG Award win. Many other talented actors, who put forth their amazing acting works in the respective films that they were part of, were also nominated in this category during this year’s Oscars.

Apart from the winner, the nominees also include– Yrua Borisov for Anora, Edward Norton for A Complete Unknown, Guy Pearce for The Brutalist, and Jeremy Strong for The Apprentice.

Culkin recalled a moment with his wife in his acceptance speech, where he said his spouse Jazz Charton to have a third child after he won an Emmy award for Succession. He asked her because she had promised him to have another child if he won the Emmy, per Variety’s article.

He reportedly revealed, that post the show, they were walking through the parking lot and she said, “Oh, God, I did say that! I guess I owe you a third kid.”, adding, “And I turned to her, and I said, ‘Really, I want four.’ And she turned to me — I swear to God, this happened there’s just over a year ago — she said, ‘I will give you four when you win an Oscar.'”

The performer added that he did not bring that up until now and she just had to say to her that she is the “love” of his life, adding, “ye of little faith — no pressure. I love you. I’m really sorry I did this again, and let’s get cracking on those kids. What do you say?”

One thing is to be noted, during this award season, the chatter among netizens started across varied social media platforms, where many wondered why he was nominated in the supporting actor category as many believed that he was also the main actor alsong side Jesse Eisenberg.

A person on X wrote, “Though I think it was category fraud, Kieran Culkin did put out a great performance. I also just wanna say Jeremy Strong always seems lovely so I hope all the best for him in career always. #Oscars2025.”

As far as A Real Pain goes, the venture’s cast includes– Keiran Culkin, Jesse Eisenberg, Jennifer Gray, Will Sharpe, Ellora Torchia, Liza Sadovy, Kurt Egyiawan, and many more.