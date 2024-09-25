Why Did Former Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Cancel His Final Fall Tour Dates? Find Out

Being an artist can be a physically draining job, and sometimes health does take a setback. Just like Sir Richard Starkey, better known as Ringo Starr, who had to cut his fall tour short after coming down with a minor illness. The 84-year-old rocker and his All Starr Band announced the cancellation of the final two shows on their current tour on Tuesday, September 24.

In a press release, a representative for Starr stated, “Ringo has come down with a cold, and after consulting a doctor, he was advised to cancel these two remaining shows and get some rest.” The canceled performances were scheduled for Tuesday night at TD Pavilion at The Mann in Philadelphia and Wednesday night at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Despite his recent illness, Starr remains active. He and his bandmates began their fall tour on September 7 in San Diego and had completed 10 shows before his health setback.

Tourmates include Colin Hay, Steve Lukather, Edgar Winter, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Bissonette, and Warren Ham. On the work front, the singer is currently hard at work on a country album with T Bone Burnett, the details of which will be announced next month.

He released the EP Crooked Boy in April, which marked his fourth EP to feature four songs, all written and produced by Linda Perry.

For the musician, age does not seem to be a big deal. Despite recently celebrating his 84th birthday, Starr is as busy as ever and told PEOPLE last year that he knows age is just a number.

"Nothing makes me feel old. In my head, I'm 27," he said. "Wisdom's a heavy word. [Getting older] is what happens, and you try to keep yourself busy."

Furthermore, Ringo Starr explained that maintaining a positive outlook on life has never required much effort on his part. He remarked that he has never truly felt down, acknowledging that he has his moments, but overall, he maintains high spirits. "That's all I can say, really," he added, emphasizing his optimistic perspective.

Ringo has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice: first as a member of The Beatles and later as a solo artist.

