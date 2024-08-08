Why Did Justin Bieber Leave 'Burn It' Remarks Over JoJo Siwa's IG Post; Feud Explained

On December 22, 2018, Jojo Siwa treated her massive Instagram family to a very colorful early Christmas gift. The present in question was a BMW with high customization all over, flickering Siwa's name, and an extremely realistic painting of her smiling face. This highly vibrant vehicle became the immediate talk among her fans.

It's hard not to think that Justin Bieber—the painter and former YouTube sensation with a well-documented penchant for customized cars—would have at least appreciated the wacky design. After all, a year earlier, he was spotted tooling around Los Angeles in an SUV covered in snowflakes, ornaments, and Santas as a response to accusations that he was ruining Christmas. But Bieber's response was the opposite. He slagged the thing off by responding to Siwa's post with the unvarnished comment: "Burn it."

Jojo Siwa, along with her mother, Jessalynn, didn't take Bieber's comment too well. The latter replied fast, telling Bieber to "burn your own things."

Jojo appeared visibly shaken after the very public exchange. She posted a picture of the remarks on Twitter along with her own brief reply, "BURN IT." The growing drama surrounding the issue caused the internet to go crazy.

Feeling the burn, Justin Bieber took to Twitter to offer a few apologetic remarks. He elaborated: "I have nothing against you it was the car and the colors I didn't like I really hope you didn't think it was malicious or mean-spirited." This apology aimed at diffusing the tension and explaining that his comment wasn't anything personal.

Jojo took Bieber's apology in a classy and humorous manner. She answered, "it’s all good bro! You can perform at my 16th birthday party and we’ll call it good!" Jojo's amiable reaction not only helped to defuse the situation but also showed her poise when accepting criticism. Even with the early drama, the incident had a positive ending.

